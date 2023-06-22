Growing up in the 1940's on his family's Rosebrook estate in Wartook, life was all about football for Donald Carter in the winter months.
His family lived eight miles (12.8km) away from the Laharum Football Club's home ground.
"My first recollection of the Laharum football club was travelling to football matches in a Willys car; we would drive from Rosebrook down a very rough gravel road to Laharum football oval," said Donald.
Donald began running the boundary when he was 14, and became recognised as one of the best in the league.
His younger brother, Peter, would become a dogged fullback for Laharum.
"He was not very tall but harassed full forwards to the point where they became frustrated and lost concentration," said Donald.
In 1957 Donald became the club's secretary.
"I went to an annual meeting one night and returned home as the new secretary of the club, I was 17 years old at the time and did not even have my drivers," said Donald.
As an inexperienced secretary, the first president Carter worked with was Stan Smith from Brimpaen.
"Something I learnt from Stan was that if given the opportunity to be president of any organisation, do not allow meetings to go until 2.00am," Donald said.
It is the people who live In Laharum and surrounding areas who have made Laharum Football and Netball Club what is today.- Former Laharum Football and Netball Club secretary, Donald Carter.
1957 marked a strong period of results for the Laharum football club, the side claimed five Horsham District Football Flags in seven years.
In addition to serving as club secretary, Carter continued to run the boundary with the affirmation that the role was an important part of the team.
"If number one ruck Garth Rees was too far from a boundary throw in, I was to waste as much time as I could for Garth to be present," said Donald.
"On rare occasions Garth would stand back-to-back with me and he knew when I was ready to commence play Garth would run with the flight of the ball and tap it to his rovers."
Read also: Laharum to celebrate 100 years of community
After seven years as the club's secretary, Donald would step away from the role in 1963 to settle down and build a business for himself.
Although, 24 years later, and now with his stepson Jason at the club, Donald returned to the role of secretary with Laharum, this time, it lasted nine years.
"These stints at the top gave me immense pleasure and enjoyment in life, I sat on HDFL board for a short time and enjoyed the participation," said Donald.
Do you want to read more local news? Click HERE
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.