Jeparit Water Watch received an award for 28 years of data collection

By Sheryl Lowe
June 20 2023 - 6:00pm
Marie Livingston and Col Clee, aged 96, enjoy the Waterwatch Victoria Outstanding Service Award presentation at the Jeparit Waterwatch 28th birthday celebration. Also accepting the award are, back from left, Martin Stone, Sue Atford, Joel Boyd, Jeanie Clark, Jeparit Primary School teacher Heidi Lees and pupils Cianna and Bella.
When two retired farmers, Alan McKenzie, and David Livingston, founded the Jeparit Waterwatch Group in 1995, they wanted to track the Wimmera River's water quality and health for the whole community's benefit.

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

