Laharum "feels like home" for Shannon Arnott as she gets ready to play game 400

By John Hall
Updated June 23 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 12:00pm
Laharum's most capped netballer, Shannon Arnott, will play her 400th game for the Demons as the club celebrates its centenary on Saturday, June 24.

