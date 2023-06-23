Laharum's most capped netballer, Shannon Arnott, will play her 400th game for the Demons as the club celebrates its centenary on Saturday, June 24.
"It's definitely an honour and a privilege to be playing [my 400th game]," said Arnott.
"Especially since it's fallen on this upcoming 100 year celebration.
"I'm excited to reach my 400th game and share the day with family and friends."
It was family that brought Arnott to the club, her father played football for the Demons and was a prolific goal scorer.
"I grew up around the club with my sister and dad, uncle's, aunties and cousins playing and Mum being the chauffeur after night shift as a nurse before I got my licence," said Arnott.
The family connection Arnott holds with the club has continued to the next generation as well.
"I think I'm most excited that my children, nieces and nephew are involved, they have given me plenty of proud mum moments" she said.
Arnott will play the milestone game in round 10 of the HDFNL's C grade competition as the club celebrates it centenary, while her teammate, Hayley Crute will also play a milestone game, earning her 350th cap in the same game.
"This weekend is such a significant celebration for the club and I am very proud that my milestone falls with in the same year and amazingly the same weekend as the centenary events," said Arnott
"It is very special to share the game with long time team mates."
When asked what it is about the Laharum Football Netball Club that has kept her around for long enough to reach the 400 game milestone, Arnott said; "It's a great family club."
"It just feels like home, I guess," she added.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
