Laharum will host the Natimuk United Rams at Cameron Oval for round 10 of the HDFNL league on Saturday, June 24.
Having not played for two weeks, the Demons come into this fixture refreshed according to coach Olivia Jones.
"We're all ready to go," said Jones.
"We've just used that time to rejuvenate, and we're pumped and ready to go to finish this second half of the season off."
The Demons season has been strong, with the side sitting second on the HDFNL ladder with eight wins from the first nine rounds.
Jones credits Laharum's current strength to the familiarity the side has on court.
"I think our strength is ... the connection that we've got just simply from playing with one another for quite a few years now," said Jones.
Natimuk United's season has not been as successful in 2023 as the side has looked to the develop its young playing group.
The Rams sit in eighth on the HDFNL ladder with only three wins.
The last time Laharum met Natimuk United was in round four of the 2022 season, with the Demons coming out the winners, 51-23.
Read also: Laharum to celebrate 100 years of community
Edenhope Apsley vs Kalkee
Defending A grade premiers, Edenhope Apsley is set take last season's minor premiers, Kalkee for the first time since the Saints knocked the Kees out of the 2022 HDFNL finals series with a 14 goal win.
Kalkee will head to the Edenhope Recreation Reserve for round 10 of the 2023 HDFNL with the challenge of trying to break Edenhope Apsley's unbeaten run that now stands at 413 days and 22 games.
Both side come into this fixture off the back of strong wins in round nine, Natimuk United fell to the Saints by 37 goals, while Pimpinio weren't good enough to tame the Kee's and would finish up 20 goals behind.
A win for Kalkee could see the side climb into second on the HDFNL ladder, and fight for a second chance spot come finals.
Although, a small difference in points percentage back to Noradjuha Quantong in fourth could mean a loss sends the side one spot down.
Noradjuha Quantong vs Taylors Lake
Taylors Lake heads to Quantong Recreation Reserve to take on the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers in round 10.
The Bombers strong season has them sitting in fourth on the HDFNL ladder after picking up a 14 goal win in round nine against the Jeparit Rainbow Storm.
While Taylors Lake has ambitions of a strong end to its first season back in A grade, the side has a difficult game ahead as the Bombers look to push into the top tier of the HDFNL's competition.
A win for the Bombers can move the side into third on the league's ladder, while a loss will see them drop below Rupanyup and leave the team vulnerable to Pimpinio.
Swifts vs Jeparit Rainbow
Jeparit Rainbow is set to take on the Swifts at Stawell's North Park as the team looks stay in touch with the league's top six.
After a difficult first half of the season, the return of several A graders has Swifts hoping for a stronger run home.
The Baggies started on the right foot with a win in round nine against Harrow Balmoral, and now Jeparit Rainbow may provide a good test of the quality of the side for the games ahead.
After a loss to Noradjuha Quantong, The Storm's hold on the league's top six competitors remains precarious, and with Pimpinio taking on Harrow Balmoral, a loss would likely mean Jeparit Rainbow's ladder deficit grows.
The latest time the Swifts met Jeparit Rainbow, the Storm ran away with a 39 goal win.
Pimpinio vs Harrow Balmoral
The Pimpinio Tigers will host the Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos at Pimpinio Recreation Reserve in round 10.
Pimpinio will be looking to regain momentum after a 20 goal loss to Kalkee but should remain favourites against a Southern Roos side that has struggled in 2023.
Harrow Balmoral is coming off its second closest game so far, having been beaten by the Swifts by only nine goals.
A win for the sixth placed Pimpinio could see the side climb as high as fourth, while a loss will leave the side vulnerable to Jeparit Rainbow.
When the Tigers met Harrow Balmoral in 2022, the Southern Roos came away with a 39 goal win, although a repeat may be difficult to pull off.
For the latest in HDFNL news from across the league, click HERE
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.