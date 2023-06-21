The Wimmera Mail-Times
Comment: Wimmera projects in Labor's sights

By Dr Anne Webster
Updated June 22 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 7:00am
Dr Anne Webster. Picture supplied.
Federal Member for Mallee Dr Anne Webster has hit back at the Federal Labor government's infrastructure review, saying it compromises the safety of road users in Horsham and Stawell.

