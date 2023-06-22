The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy
Football Netball Preview

Tigers host Roos in fourth versus fifth match | WFNL round 10 netball

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated June 22 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Roos will look to cement fourth spot on the WFNL A grade ladder with a win at Davis Park on Saturday, June 24. Picture by Lucas Holmes
The Roos will look to cement fourth spot on the WFNL A grade ladder with a win at Davis Park on Saturday, June 24. Picture by Lucas Holmes

Nhill Tigers v Dimboola Roos

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.