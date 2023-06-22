Nhill Tigers v Dimboola Roos
Local rivals Nhill and Dimboola play for the second time for the season in round 10 of the WFNL on Saturday, June 24.
In round one, the Roos were victorious at Dimboola Recreation Reserve 35-32.
Both teams enter this match occupying the final two spots in the top five.
In round nine, the Tigers were defeated by the ladder-leading Saints 28-60.
The Roos overcame a four-goal deficit to defeat Ararat by nine goals.
After she started at wing defence, Olivia Jorgensen finished with 23 goals.
Paige Glover impressed as she applied pressure in the mid-court, whilst Holly Ross and Indy Ward held firm in the defensive goal ring.
Warrack Eagles v Horsham Saints
Warrack has the tough task of hosting the undefeated Horsham Saints at Anzac Park.
The Eagles were narrowly defeated in round nine by the Burras.
In a tense fourth-quarter, Warrack battled from five goals down at the last change but fell two goals short of its first win of the season.
Amber O'Connor shot 39 of the Eagles' 48 goals and featured alongside Jordan Heller in the best.
After a low-scoring first quarter against Nhill, the Saints responded with 19 in the second on its way to a 32-goal win.
Goal defender Rory Doran and Goal attacker Abbey Hallam featured in the best.
Horsham Demons v Minyip Murtoa Burras
The Demons play its second straight match at City Oval when it welcomes the Burras.
Horsham had a 34-goal win over the Giants in round nine.
Imogen Worthy's 25 goals moved her with four goals of Laney McLoughlan in second on the goal-throwing with 221 in eight matches.
Marnie Lehmann and Casey Rentsch finished in the best.
The Burras held on to a two-goal win over Warrack at Brim Recreation Reserve.
Jessie Newell returned to the Burras lineup after she missed the round eight match against the Tigers.
Newell and Maddison Morgan both shot 25 goals each.
Isabella Griffiths joined Newell in the best.
Southern Mallee Giants v Stawell Warriors
At Beulah Memorial Park, Southern Mallee hosts the third-placed Warriors.
The Giants will look to respond after a loss to the Demons at City Oval.
Tia Credlin finished with 13 goals to take her season tally to 84 as she continues to impress in her first season of senior netball.
Olivia Revell and Jodie Hayes featured in the best for the Giants.
The Warriors return to the court for the first time since June 3.
In round eight, after a tight first half, Stawell was defeated by Horsham 36-54 in a top-three match.
Ebony Summers shot 22 goals for the Warriors.
Meg Walker and mid-courter Jemma Clarkson finished in the best.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
