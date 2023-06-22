The Wimmera Mail-Times
Get ready for another spectacular airshow at Nhill in 2024

June 22 2023 - 12:00pm
Paul Bennet doing aerobatics in his Wolf Pitts Pro. Picture supplied.
Get ready for another spectacular Airshow at Nhill on Saturday April 13, 2024.

