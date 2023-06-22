The Wimmera Mail-Times
U3A is planning its annual Community Expo for October 2023

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated June 22 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 1:00pm
Joyce Lane & Lorraine McKenzie focused on their China Painting. Picture supplied
U3A Horsham is gearing up for its Community Groups Expo for 2023 and is keen to hear from people interested in participating in the event.

