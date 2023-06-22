U3A Horsham is gearing up for its Community Groups Expo for 2023 and is keen to hear from people interested in participating in the event.
"A meeting will be held in the town Hall on Friday, July 7, at 4 pm to answer any questions and to give any further information required by the groups to set up and position in the Town Hall," Joyce Lane, U3A Publicity Officer, said.
"The highlight of 2022 for Horsham U3A was the Community Groups Expo during Seniors Week. This was a huge success, with about fifty groups attending despite the terrible wet weather. Approximately three hundred people entered the Town Hall doors on the day.
Planning is on the way for the 2nd U3A Community Groups Expo 2023 on October 4," she said.
So far, registration forms have been sent to the forty-seven groups that were at the community groups expo last year.
Members are in the process of planning and are hopeful that all groups will have the opportunity to participate.
U3A is housed in the former Railway Station building in Horsham and is based on self-help ad the voluntary efforts of its members, tutors, and office bearers.
Over 30 courses and activities are conducted yearly, including arts and crafts, exercise, games, history, science, computers, and more.
Members of the community who are not employed full-time are eligible to join.
