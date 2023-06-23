Ararat
June 23-25
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang continues it amazing run at the Ararat Town Hall. Performances on June 23-25, including a second matinee on June 25. Tickets are through the Ararat Town Hall www.ararattownhall.com.au or in person at the Visitor Information Centre.
Horsham
June 26
Free entry to the Horsham Harness Racing Club meet on Monday, June 26. The events features eight races plus TAB and Sky racing in the warm and comfy in West Side Trackview Function Room, There's a canteen for hot and cold food and drinks. The West Side Cafe open from 11am.
Wimmera
June 26 onwards
School holiday activities are back in Hindmarsh Shire with an exciting two weeks of fun and free activities across all four towns within the municipality. Activities and events will be held over both weeks of the school holidays, and we encourage you to book early to avoid disappointment. To register for any of these events visit www.hindmarsh.vic.gov.au/schoolholidays.
Halls Gap
July 1
Join Project Platypus and Jallukar Landcare for the 23rd Annual Project Platypus Community Plant Out. Help restore 16ha of land by planting trees and shrubs. To learn more, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-23rd-annual-project-platypus-community-plant-out-tickets-640325991277.
Horsham
July 8
Come along to the Horsham Arts Centre to see The Fleetwood Pac pay tribute to their idols with authenticity and respect. The two hours and 20 minute show kicks off at 8pm. For more information, visit https://www.horshamtownhall.com.au/hthevent/the-fleetwood-pac.
Great Western
July 15
Joins Bests Wines for its Museum Wine Nights; a unique and special opportunity to sample rare back vintage wines. The ticket includes four tastings of vintage wines before deciding on a favourite and settling in with a glass. Visit https://www.bestswines.com/product/museum-wine-night-jul-2023.
Stawell
July 29
Don't miss out on the ultimate Fleetwood Mac experience. See the incredible Fleetwood Mac cover band Tusk live in concert at the Stawell Harness Racing Club. Tickets are $75 each which includes a two course meal and entertainment.
Ararat
August 18
After four years of performing at sold out shows across the country, Soprano and Tenor powerhouse legends Marina Prior and David Hobson embark on their Encore Tour, 'The 2 Of Us'. With brand new songs, back-stage and life stories, as well as the classics from their vast repertoire.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.