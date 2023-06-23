The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

All the events happening in the Wimmera and Grampians this autumn

June 23 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Fleetwood Pac is coming to Horsham on July 8. Picture supplied
The Fleetwood Pac is coming to Horsham on July 8. Picture supplied

Ararat

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.