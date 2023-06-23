The Wimmera Mail-Times
Edenhope Apsley's 530 gamer, Carolyn Middleton is a "netball nerd"

June 23 2023 - 6:00pm
Edenhope Apsley netballer, Carolyn Middleton will play her 530th game for the Saints on Saturday, June 24.

