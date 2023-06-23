Edenhope Apsley netballer, Carolyn Middleton will play her 530th game for the Saints on Saturday, June 24.
The mother of four has only taken two full seasons off since joining the club in 1986.
"I'm a netball nerd; I eat, breathe and sleep it," said Middleton.
While Middleton has been a loyal Saint for over 35 years, it is not the club she started her netball with.
She took her first steps onto the netball court in Adelaide at the age of 14, but it wasn't until she landed in Edenhope that netball became a way of life.
"In the city, you just play the game and go home," she said.
"In the country it's your life; it's a lifestyle, and I've embraced every part of it."
2023 is Middleton's eighth year serving as president of the Edenhope Apsley Football and Netball Club.
But, during her time at the club, she has also served as netball president, junior and senior coach, and sat on the main committee for 15 years.
The club has Carolyn's husband Richie to thank for luring her to the district, where she has also worked as a nurse for 37 years.
She was quick to join the A-Reserve team and balance club commitments around shift-work.
"I've never seen volunteering for the club as work, it has always given me a sense of belonging," Middleton said.
"It was such an inviting club from the moment I got here.
"We'd close down the kitchen and sit down for a glass of bubbles, it's a lovely feeling to get something done together as a community."
Read also: What's on this winter across the region?
Middleton has moved down through the grades over the years, but her career highlights aren't far in the rear-view mirror.
"I'd say the last eight years have been the best, with Cath [McDonald] and Wendy [Cryer] by my side," she said.
"I think we've played five [C grade] grand finals in that time.
"I just love playing with those girls and building that friendship, that's what will always stick in my memory."
Read also: WFNL netballers take on Victoria's best
Cath McDonald is a lifelong friend of Middleton, having developed a strong bond on and off the netball court.
"She has improved with age, like a fine wine, and maintains her fitness and skill all year round; she's fitter than most players," McDonald said.
"Her commitment to the club has been extraordinary, not just as a leader but as someone whose loyalty can't be questioned."
When it comes to her future on Edenhope Apsley's netball courts, Middleton can't see any reason to walk away.
"I suppose I've got grandkids now and I'm in another life stage, but I never really want to hang up my boots," she said.
"I've never had a major injury and I still get that euphoria.
"People ask me when I'll retire, because of my age, but what is with age dictating what people do?"
Do you want to read more local news? Click HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.