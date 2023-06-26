Chloe Bibby is in the frame to make her Australian Opals debut at the Asian Cup.
The Warracknabeal-born forward was included in the Opals' 12-player squad for the FIBA Women's Asia Cup, which will be hosted in Australia for the first time.
The FIBA Women's Asia Cup will be broadcast live on ESPN - available to watch in Australia across Kayo Sports, Foxtel and Fetch TV.
This comes after Bibby was selected in the extended squad for the tournament on May 23.
Bibby joins fellow Victorians Chantel Horvat, Alice Kunek, Anneli Maley, Maddy Rocci and Lauren Scherf who will don the green and gold.
The Opals open its campaign against the Philippines at the Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre on Monday, June 26, from 7.30pm.
Australia plays its remaining pool games against Chinese Taipei on Tuesday, June 27, and then Japan (who were gold medalists in 2021) on Wednesday, June 28.
Finals will be played on Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1.
The medal games will be played on Sunday, July 2.
In the tournament's last edition in 2021, the Opals defeated South Korea in the bronze medal match 88-58.
The 2023 FIBA Asian Cup will be held at Sydney's Quay Centre from June 26-July 2.
Read more: Ladder leaders too good for Demons
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.