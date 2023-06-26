The Wimmera Mail-Times
Chloe Bibby, Opals kick off Asia Cup campaign tonight

Lucas Holmes
Lucas Holmes
June 26 2023 - 3:00pm
Warracknabeal-born forward Chloe Bibby has been selected in the Australian Opals 12 player squad for the FIBA Asia Cup in Sydney from June 26-July. Picture supplied
Chloe Bibby is in the frame to make her Australian Opals debut at the Asian Cup.

