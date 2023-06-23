The Roos have made four changes from its last-minute loss to Ararat in round nine.
Both coach Jack Landt and younger brother Dylan come out of the side, as does goal kicker Michael Graham who spent a period of time off the ground at Alexandra Oval.
Billy Hayes is the other change.
Evan Hunter earns his first senior match of the season after he played all eight games in the Reserves, he has been named in the best on four occasions.
Mackley and Thomson both return to the seniors lineup having played seven and four matches respectively.
Garth returns to the Saints lineup for the first time since round seven after he returned from after work commitments.
He is the only change, with Adrianne Lupton making way.
In Garth's six matches, the key-forward has kicked 18 goals.
GWV Rebels defender Oscar Gawith is one of two changes for the Burras.
Gawith and Caeleb Leith will miss Minyip Murtoa's trip to Horsham City Oval, John Delahunty will come into the side.
The Giants have made two changes for its matchup with Stawell at Beulah Memorial Park.
Forward Jake Garvey and Leigh Stewart will miss the match, Declan Brown and Tyler Lehmann will come into the side.
Brown will play his third match in the Seniors for 2023, his previous matches came against Ararat in round six and Nhill in round seven.
For Lehmann, it will be his second match for Kieran Delahunty's side.
He kicked one goal in the Giants' match with Nhill in round seven.
Dimboola Roos
Ins: Evan Hunter, Lachlan Mackley, Zane Thomson.
Outs: Billy Hayes, Jack Landt, Dylan Landt, Michael Graham,
Lineup: Jonathon Ross, Jackson O'Neill, Ben Miller, Ryan Bell, Matthew Rosier, Aisea Raikiwasa, Simon Nuske, Scott Polycarpou, Thomas O'Dwyer, Will Barber, Sam Godden, Harper Harradine, Elliot Braithwaite, Darcy Dubois, Evan Hunter, Hayden Walters, Patrick Lindsey, Lachlan Mackley, Will Griffiths, Zane Thomson.
Horsham Demons
Not yet named
Horsham Saints
Ins: Jarrod Garth
Outs: Adrianne Lupton
Lineup: Angus Martin, Patrick Knott, Gage Wright, Jackson Davidson, Sam Clyne, Daniel Rees, Jordy Keyte, Jarrod Garth, Will Brennan, Jacob O'Beirne, William Taylor, Codi Kenny, Max Bryan, Connor O'Beirne, Cody Bryan, Daniel Ervin, Becker Irwin, Will Tickner, Matthew Brown, Mitch Martin, Andrew Taylor.
Minyip Murtoa Burras
Ins: John Delahunty
Outs: Caeleb Leith, Oscar Gawith
Lineup: Jye Walter, Jae McGrath, Corey Morgan, Luke Chamberlain, Nic Ballagh, Tanner Smith, Charlie Penny, Will Holmes, Logan Petering, Timothy Mackenzie, Brylie Cameron, Tyler Pidgeon, Nicholas Caris, Mitch Johns, Lachlan Jordan, Luke Fisher, Jordan Delahunty, Warwick Stone, John Delahunty, Mackinnon Rogers.
Nhill Tigers
Not yet named
Southern Mallee Giants
Ins: Declan Brown, Tyler Lehmann.
Outs: Jake Garvey, Leigh Stewart.
Lineup: Zachary Robins, Heath Smith, Josh Bromley-Lynch, Josh Webster, Rupert Sangster, Mickitja Rotumah-Onus, Liam Nelson, Jackson Fisher, Liam Price, Declan Brown, Tyler Lehmann, Angus McSweyn, Lou White, Dylan Marshman, Kai Sheers, Kieran Delahunty, Coleman Schache, Billy Lloyd, Matt Bellinger, Ben McGee, Brayden Carra.
Stawell Warriors
Not yet named.
Warrack Eagles
Not yet named.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
