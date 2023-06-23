Having been named best played in four of his six appearances for Rupanyup, the Panthers will see the return of Bill Hansen as an on-baller in round 10.
Scott Niewand also comes into the side, listed on the wing, and under 17 standout, Jimmy Finnigan is comes onto the Panthers' forward flank.
Missing from Rupanyup's team list are forwards Kieren Sait and Ryan Timmins
The Kaniva Leeor United Cougars have made only one change to its team list, with Jacob Verrall coming onto the team's back flank. Lochlyn Hahne shift onto the wing as Lucas Cole comes off the list.
Laharum have made three changes, headlined by Riley Lenehan and Cody Richards, who have both been named among their team's best on multiple occasions.'
Taylors Lake have only made two changes, with coach, Kyle Pinto listed to make his first appearance for the Lakers since round two.
The Natimuk United Rams have a team list unchanged from round nine, while Noradjuha Quantong have announced three changes.
Among Swift three inclusions for round 10 is Thomas Cairns, who has bee named best player for the Baggies in his previous two outings.
The Swifts have also added the HDFNL's leading under-17 goal-scorer, Austin Giusa, who will make his senior football debut.
Northern Territory footballer, Braxton Ah Mat returns to Jeparit Rainbow's line-up for the first time since round three.
Bradley Stokes and Nicholas Yarran are still missing from the Storm's list, while captain, Thomas Schumann has also been left off this round.
Pimpinio captain Corey Mann is missing from the Tigers team list, along with ruck, Reece McNally and star under 17 forward, Frederick Frew.
Harrow Balmoral young gun, Rhys Daffey is the only exclusion from the Southern Roos list.
Among Kalkee's three inclusions for round 10 is Alexander McRae, who was named among the Kees best in the opening two rounds, but hasn't played since.
Having been named best in his three latest games, Justin Williams also returns for the Kees, he hasn't played since round seven.
Ins: Clint Rockerbrand, Angus Caldow, Lleyton Robertson
Outs: Jesse Isse, David McLeish, Allan McIntyre, Flynn Loft
Line-up: Lewis Thompson, Ben McIntyre, Adam Hood, Bernard Kealy, Clint Rokebrand, Tim McIntyre, Josh Roman, Corey Williams, Angus Caldow, Daniel Obst, Harrison Evans, Lleyton Robertson, Declan Robinson, Boyd Packer, Josh La Rocca, Nathan Witherow, Cleve Hughes, Corey Barrett, Jak Ryan, Joshua Robinson
Ins: Josh Dawson
Outs: Rhys Daffey
Line-up: Matt Jones, Nick Pekin, William Plush, Simon Close, Michael Close, Scott Heath, Dalton Burns, Peter Staude, Noah Hildebrand, Josh Dawson, Ethan Appleton, Will Burbury, Jai Thompson, Brait Headon Gregory Hamillton, Stuart Macfarlane, Anthony Close, Tom Conheady, Tyson Berg, Mitchell Grant, Charlie Stewart
Ins: Javadd Anderson, Antonio James, Murphy Leach, Braxton Ah Mat
Outs: Jakob Cocks, Bailey Clark, Thomas Schumann, Benjamin Smith
Line-up: Matthew Thomas, Simon Clugston, Lucas Edelsten, Daniel Batson, Bailey Clark, Xavier Oakley, Thomas Clarke, Peter Weir, Lewis Cocks, Matthew Synoradzki, Javadd Anderson, Ashley Clugston, William Hutchison, Antonio James, Murphy Leach, Justin Cozens, Charles Wild, Scott Driscoll, William Batson, Jordan Leach, Zachary Pietzsch, Braxton Ah Mat
Ins: Alexander McRae, Daniel Launer, Justin Williams.
Outs: Matt Nield, Matthew Magee, Ryan Holborn.
Line-up: Isaiah Adams, Zavier Hobbs, Louis Papst, Hamish Exell, Doug Grining, Simon Hobbs, Karl Campbell, Luke Byrne, Ben Lawson, Brodie Pitt, Jacob Harris, Patrick Mills, Jasper Gunn, Jake Mills, Louis Beddison, Jakob Butcher, Alexander McRae, Daniel Launer, Jayden Kuhne, Deacan Campbell, Justin Williams.
Ins: Jacob Verrall
Outs: Lucas Cole
Line-up: Koby Goodlet, Lochlyn Hahne, Tyson Mitchell, Jacob Verrall, Dylan Munn, Jeremy Nunan, Liam Vivian, Dylan Natt, Billy Shanks, Billy King, Lachie Jones, Hamish Bennett, Jonty Brown, Charlie Maddern, Beau Nunan, Jock Maddern, Charles Hickman, Oliver Hickman, Mason Hein, Luke Shalders, Patrick Munn.
Ins: Cody Richards, Riley Lenehan, Joshua McCluskey
Outs: Joshua Haby, Joel Pymer, Jack Leonard
Line-up: Pat Lattanzio, Jackson Price, Ben Peucker, Alec McCallum, Sean Wouters, Reuben Launder, Oliver Sykes, Gerard Matthews, Heath MacInnes, Cody Richards, Ryan Thomas, Hamish Roberts, Astrin Morrison, Dylan Cross, Brett Ervin, Thomas Doyle, Riley Lenehan, Jarrod Kemp, John Doyle, Joshua McCluskey, Shannone Argall
Ins: Nil
Outs: Nil
Line-up: Jonathan Lovel, Jarred Combe, Callum Cameron, Todd Stevenson, Kaiden Sudholz, Nathan Koenig, Matthew Lee, Adam Coutts, Jordan Smith, Liam Klowss, Kyah Wilkinson, Josh Pekin, Zachary Smith, Xavier O'Brien, Jesse Wilkinson, Alex Baker, Mitch Riddell, Coby Mines, Ned Glascott, Kyal Murray, Taj Payne.
Ins: Heath Schulz, Brodie Hausler, Ben Scott
Outs: James Hallett, Jason Kerr, Thomas Netherway
Line-up: Heath Schulz, Declan Bushby, Riley Dunlop, Jack Vague, Zachary Kelly, Brock Orval, Wade Francis, Zane Batson, Brayden Culhane, Damian Cameron, Jayden Besford, Nigel Kelly, Michael Phelan, Ash Lawson, Brandon Ellis, Alex Ross, James Gregg, Levi Mock. Cam Bruce, Brodie Hausler, Ben Scott
Ins: Corey Quick, Matthew Jorgensen-Price, Thomas Baker, Zac Filcock, Jordan Barnett
Outs: Corey Mann, Reece McNally, Jye Brown, Mitchell Fromm, Frederick Frew
Line-up: Corey Quick, Liam Jakobi, Keegan King, Mackay Baker, Nick Groves, Dylan Bates, Dylan Avery, Jason Westley, Matthew Jorgensen-Price, Brock Hamerston, Dylan Arnott, Jack Baird, Darcy Conlan, Noah Jacobsen, Thomas Baker, Charlie Gardner, Zac Filcock, Dylan Thomas, Jordan Barnett, Brayden Webb, Braydon Witney
Ins: Jimmy Finnigan, Bill Hansen, Cooper Reading, Scott Niewand, Max Sudholz
Outs: Cam Weston, Kieran Sait, Ryan Timmins, Angus Adams, Tom Arthur, Angus Burns
Line-up: Daniel Schaper, Blake Turner, Jimmy Finnigan, Bill Hansen, Braydon Ison, Jacob Christie, Cooper Reading, Mitchell Gleeson, Oliver Timms, Charlie Taylor, Jordan Weidemann, Ty Maher, Lachlan Weidemann, Elliot Kelly, Christopher Schaper, Jakob Davis, Blake Downer, Scott Niewand, Alby Kingston, Max Sudholz
Ins: Thomas Cairns, Nicholas Pickering, Austin Giusa
Outs: Mack Padley, Brodie Kindred, Tarquin Young
Line-up: Kobe Lowe, Bourke Nicholls, Thomas Cairns, Benjamin Leong, Angus Murray, Liam Scott, Tallis Miles, Joseph Martin, Jack Cann, Noah Stirling, Brett Hargreaves, Andrew Baker, Nicholas Pickering, Zak Varley, Cameron Wickham, Scott Carey, Matthew Healy, Jesse Galea-Portelli, Zac Armer, Seth Blake, Austin Giusa
Ins: Kyle Pinto, Samuel Kamstra
Outs: Jake Parfett, Geordi Astrides
Line-up: Kyle Pinto, Ryan Gebert, Marc Davey, Matthew White, Trae Martin, Billy Finnigan, Koby Westerland, Angus Atchison, Hunter Campey, Connor Healy, Thomas Clugston, Arjai Johnston, Justin Beugelaar, Beau Monaghan, Tristan March, James Dixon, Tristan Rayes, Mathew Millward, Samuel Kamstra, Nathan Hayden, Max Kamstra
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
