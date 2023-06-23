Horsham Police have issued an important message to motorists as the wet weather sets in, impacting visibility and hazards.
"With the advent of inclement weather, we ask motorists to drive to conditions, take extra care, and concentrate more," Sargent Dale McIvor said.
"If your windscreen is iced up in the morning, run the car for a few extra minutes to warm it up and make sure it is clear and you have a good vision before you set off," he said.
Police reported one traffic incident on Friday, June 22, but it is still undetermined whether it was driver behaviour or there were other factors involved.
School holidays begin this weekend, and there will be more children in the CBD during business hours especially, "they don't have the same road sense as adults do, and I'd ask motorists to be extra vigilant and watch out for our young people," he said.
Sargent McIvor said police are also concerned about unsafe conditions on some of the region's secondary roads in the area.
"Some of our roads have uneven edges of soft mud and gravel shoulders, and with rain making these softer, I'd warn drivers, especially those in heavier vehicles, to take care when driving on these roads and not get too close to the edges.
Getting stuck or sliding off the road can create a traffic hazard and unsafe conditions for motorists and travellers.
These and other simple measures can help keep the community safe, and I urge motorists to take care and drive to conditions, especially with the onset of inclement weather," he said.
Sargent McIvor said the police were pleased there were no fatalities in their policing region during the King's birthday weekend.
"We had as many officers on patrol as possible, we made sure we were visible to drivers during Operation Regal, and we intended to do everything we could to stop the road crash death toll.
It had the desired effect, and when we can report a no-fatality weekend in our region after the climbing road toll we've had so far this year, we have to be pleased with that.
"However, one thing we were disappointed about was the number of motorists that were speeding on the long weekend.
Most stopped were from interstate and were travelling through the Horsham-Stawell-Nhill division, prompting this warning from the sergeant.
"Motorists must realise when they reach the Victorian border, it's 100 kilometers an hour, not 110.
Quite a few were travelling up to 130 kph, which could have been better.
We are concentrating on getting that message out to travellers. " he said.
There was one severe off-road incident during the long weekend, it isn't recorded as a police matter, but it is still time to remind people to take care in any situation involving vehicles.
