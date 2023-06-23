Australia began celebrating Refugee Week 37 years ago but was the first time it was officially celebrated in Horsham on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Horsham's Neighborhood House hosted the event. Manager Charlie Heliar said the day was a unique opportunity to experience the richness of music, food, and dance refugees bring to our community.
Since the first official event to celebrate the arrival of refugees to Australia, 173 Refugee Welcome Zones have been established, and 978,000 refugee arrivals have since Federation.
" Refugee Week is a platform to create a culture of welcome, of better understanding, to listen and to show refugees they live safely in Australia.
It is an opportunity to learn why they come to Australia and what challenges they face," Mr Hellar said.
Deputy Mayor Cr Penny Flynn said the Horsham district was "home to a large Karen Community, an active community and people from other parts of the globe including recent refugees from the war in Ukraine.
"I recently had the pleasure of attending a church service run by our Filipino Community. They were very welcoming and inclusive, enthusiastic, and attentive to detail.
They made me feel welcome, which is how the wider Horsham Rural City wants migrants to feel when they arrive in the Wimmera.
The sharing of cultures is essential to who Australians are as a nation," she said.
Guest speaker Hserwah Pokyaut described her journey to Australia. As a member of the Karen ethnic minority, she lived in Burmas in fear of the Burmese Army.
"At first, I didn't want to come to Australia because I was unsure of what it would be like, but now I am happy to be here, and my children are getting a good education, and we are safe," she said.
Thursday's event was attended by about 50 people and was celebrated with a shared lunch of national dishes representing the cultures that now call Horsham home.
The Centre for Multicultural Youth, Wimmera Development Association, Horsham Rural City Council, Horsham Neighbourhood House, Ballarat Community Health, and Ballarat Regional Multicultural Council supported the event.
