Horsham Neighborhood House hosted Horsham's first official Refugee Week event.

By Sheryl Lowe
June 23 2023 - 5:00pm
Anubha Sokan, Rubylyn Mackley and K'Lu-Say-Say served national dishes for the public to enjoy. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
Australia began celebrating Refugee Week 37 years ago but was the first time it was officially celebrated in Horsham on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

