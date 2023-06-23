The Wimmera Mail-Times
Seven young people elected for Horsham's 2023 Youth Council

June 24 2023 - 8:00am
Seven students were elected as part of the 2023 Horsham Youth Council. Picture supplied.
Seven young people under the age of 17 were announced as the successful candidates of Horsham's 2023 Youth Council elections.

