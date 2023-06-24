The Wimmera Mail-Times
Emerging Wimmera footballers invited to GWV Rebels V/Line Cup trials

John Hall
Lucas Holmes
By John Hall, and Lucas Holmes
Updated June 25 2023 - 10:19am, first published 6:00am
Pimpinio's Austin Simpson playing for the HDFNL in junior interleague action on Sunday, June 18, at Navarre Recreation Reserve. He has been invited to V/Line Cup trials with the GWV Rebels. Picture by John Hall
The Wimmera's most promising young footballers will travel to Ararat in the June/July school holidays for the chance to represent the GWV Rebels in 2023's V/Line Cup.

