The Wimmera's most promising young footballers will travel to Ararat in the June/July school holidays for the chance to represent the GWV Rebels in 2023's V/Line Cup.
Four girls from the Horsham Demons Female Football Club and 25 boys from the HDFNL and WFNL have been selected to attend the trial matches.
The V/Line Cup is Victoria's premier under 15s championship for country footballers.
Those selected will represent the Rebels during September's cup in Shepparton.
Girls
Boys
For the latest in sporting news across the region, click HERE
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.