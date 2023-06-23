Flannelette and the fire | A Mum's World

I don't know about you, but I joined the stampede to buy more flannelette sheets last week as we experienced some of the coldest weather I can remember!
Of course, that didn't stop me having a quick flick through the pattern books while I was in the store, to take a sneak peek at next season's fashions.
No doubt Spring will be sprung on us just as suddenly as winter was, and we won't see that coming either! The cycle of seasons keeps life thought-provoking, as does the cycle of life.
I had the honour of baking a cake to celebrate the last day of work for a colleague on Friday, as we shared some laughs and sighs at the ups and downs of living. My friend has now switched off the alarm on her bedside table clock and won't have to worry anymore if she stays up too late reading.
She has high hopes of getting out into her garden, as soon as the rain stops, and has so many regular projects and commitments crammed into her life, that she may not even notice the additional 38 hours a week she now has to play with.
I've only just re-entered the paid labour force myself, after working from home for the first 18 years of my motherhood tour of duty. It's terrific fun having lots of lovely people to talk to every day about all kinds of issues. Having the opportunity to help people daily as a chaplain is a huge honour.
Work colleagues become very much like family. You spend enough time together to get on each other's nerves now and then because you can't hide all of your faults all of the time. Working under the pressure of deadlines and high standards in a school full of one thousand teenagers is bound to test the best of us, occasionally.
As these school holidays begin, I am so happy to curl up in front of the fire and take the time to think. Term 2, 2023 has certainly been monumental for me and my family. As I head towards my first birthday as an orphan, my overwhelming feeling is that of gratitude.
Musing over memories, I ruminate on the warmth of love... and flannelette sheets.
