Driver charged following school camp bus accident

A school community is counting its blessings after a bus returning from a school camp was involved in an accident overnight.
Teachers, parent volunteers and more than 40 students from Horsham's Holy Trinity Lutheran College was travelling on the Augusta Highway when the bus they were travelling in was involved in an accident.
READ MORE:
A South Australia police spokesperson alleged at about 6.40am on Friday, June 23, emergency services were notified of an accident on the Augusta Highway.
"Police and emergency services were called to an area about 8km north of Port Wakefield after reports that a bus with 42 children and five staff members from a Victorian school had run off the road and became bogged in a paddock," the spokesperson said.
"No one on the bus was injured."
The driver, a 53-year-old Victorian man, was arrested and charged with driving without due care and driving a heavy vehicle while fatigued.
He was bailed to appear in the Kadina Magistrates Court on August 21, 2023.
College principal James Phillips said confidential wellbeing support was available to all students.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.