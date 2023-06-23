The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Holy Trinity Lutheran College campers safe after bus accident

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
June 23 2023 - 6:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driver charged following school camp bus accident
Driver charged following school camp bus accident

A school community is counting its blessings after a bus returning from a school camp was involved in an accident overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.