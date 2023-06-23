Finding warmth in winter with books and fire

As winter settles in and the temperatures drop, there's nothing quite as comforting as settling into the armchair with strong coffee and a good book.
The coffee and book are made better when combined with fire.
The crackling fireplace casts a cosy glow, creating the perfect ambience for a peaceful reading experience; it's not quite the same with a reverse-cycle air conditioner.
Proud Gunditjmara elder Aunty Christine once told me that an air conditioner heats up the house, but a fire warms the soul.
In a world driven by technology and constant connectivity, taking the time to disconnect and immerse oneself in a captivating story is a valuable and rejuvenating experience.
Lately, I've been reading 'Napoleon's Buttons: How 17 Molecules Changed History'.
It explores the idea that Napoleon lost the Battle of Waterloo because the cheap tin used in the buttons of the soldiers' uniforms deteriorated in the cold.
While there might be a margin of truth in the matter, the book explores the science behind molecular activity and how they influence the world we live in today.
Imagine if Napoleon used brass instead of tin - maybe we all would speak French and English? What would we call a Florrie?
In a time where politics, world news and sports can get us down, reading a book allows us to escape the mundane sameness of life.
We can transport ourselves to different times, places, and even realms of imagination.
Whether diving into a thrilling mystery, exploring far-off lands in a fantasy epic, or delving into the depths of human emotions through a poignant novel, books can captivate and inspire us.
As the winter wind howls outside, the pages of a good book can become a portal to self-discovery.
Plus, we can all do with a break from screen time.
As winter envelops us in its chilly embrace, let us embrace the joy of curling up on the couch, book in hand, in front of a cosy fire.
What are you reading?
Have a great weekend,
Ben Fraser, Editor
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
