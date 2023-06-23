The Wimmera Mail-Times

Finding warmth in winter with books and fire

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
June 23 2023 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There's nothing like the cozy glow of a fire. Picture by Shutterstock
There's nothing like the cozy glow of a fire. Picture by Shutterstock

As winter settles in and the temperatures drop, there's nothing quite as comforting as settling into the armchair with strong coffee and a good book.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.