Winter racing returns to the Horsham Racing Centre on Monday, June 26, with a nine-event card of harness action, commencing with $4500 Worlds Best Hoof Oil Pace at Noon and concluding with the West Side Sports Bar 3YO Pace at 4.40pm.
No matter the weather patrons can still enjoy the day in the comfort of the Trackview Function Room and be well looked after by the girls in Jen's Canteen.
Local trainers are well represented with Aaron Dunn gearing up six starters, Janet Exell three and Rod Carberry one.
Best of their chances on paper look to be Neatntidy (4) in the lucky last, Show Me The Moolah (7) in the second and Eyethink (3) in the fourth event.
Out on the track leading drivers Michael Bellman and James Herbertson will be kept busy throughout the afternoon with seven engagements each while Kerryn Manning, Jason Lee and Jackie Barker are not far behind with six and the legendary Chris Alford has four.
Astute Naracoorte trainer Greg Scholfield will saddle up Hanging Fire (r4) and Dina Mo (r8) and both must be respected in their respective contests.
Scholfield's last ten starters have yielded seven wins, two seconds and a fourth for the red hot stable.
Dunnstown concession driver Declan Murphy heads the Conways Horsham - Greg Smith Memorial Award at the season's half-way mark and has four drives on Monday including the debutant Hootn Holla (9) for his father David in the ninth event.
Trainers Matty Craven (19 points), Emma Stewart (18) head the table on the Club's Claire Weston Photography Award but with neither stable represented on Monday, David Murphy (16) with five runners has the chance to overhaul them both.
It's free entry for all but if you can't make it to the track on Monday fans can follow all the action live and free on a device @ TrotsVision.
Readers can also access full fields, form guide, punting plans and gear changes at www.harness.org.au
Charlton trainer Shane Sanderson predicts he will harness up a more prepared Dangerous in the Happy 60th Jeff Ewing 3YO Pace at Melton on Saturday night.
A fortnight ago the son of Sweet Lou USA straightened in front before being beaten into fifth place.
"He was travelling nicely on the home turn and then didn't finish it off, but he blew up a bit after the race so I have to put my hand up to the fact he got away from me, second-up and without a trial," Sanderson said.
"We got his blood done after the race and fixed a few little things, and he'll be fitter this week."
The Charlton-based Sanderson said Dangerous had always shown the ability to compete against the best of his age.
Dangerous' busy 3yo itinerary includes the Nutrien Equine Classic along with the Victoria Derby heats and Vicbred Super Series. (John Dunne, HRV Media)
They're off at:
Best bet: R9 No.4 Neatntidy $6 win
Value bet: R5 No.1 Always Skye High $3 eachway
Flexi bet: Running double R5 & R6 Nos. 1,2,5 & 6 into 2,5,6,10,11 spend $8
