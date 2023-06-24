The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Get ready for a spectacular day of racing at Horsham Racing Centre | From the Sulky

By Tony Logan
Updated June 24 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Great Western reinswoman, Kerryn Manning OAM, was honoured with the Member of the Order of Australia for her services to harness racing and ovarian cancer awareness. File picture
Great Western reinswoman, Kerryn Manning OAM, was honoured with the Member of the Order of Australia for her services to harness racing and ovarian cancer awareness. File picture

Winter racing returns to the Horsham Racing Centre on Monday, June 26, with a nine-event card of harness action, commencing with $4500 Worlds Best Hoof Oil Pace at Noon and concluding with the West Side Sports Bar 3YO Pace at 4.40pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.