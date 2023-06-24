With stalwarts and legends gathered at Cameron Oval to celebrate Laharum's centenary the stage was set for a fairy tale end to the Demons winless run, but the Natimuk United Rams showed up and spoiled the party.
It was the Rams' game from the first bounce.
In the early minutes, scoring was slow as teams warmed into the game, but once Natimuk United had the momentum, the side was able to run with it.
The visitors kicked five goals in the first quarter and dominated contested possessions.
Laharum were kept goalless and trailed at the first break by 33 points.
Conversation in Laharum's first quarter huddle was about the Demons use of the football, with coach Hamish Roberts telling his side that unnecessary handballs and kicks to poor targets were costing the Demons.
With the wind now at the team's backs in the second quarter and kicking to the goals at the dryer end of the ground, Laharum managed to break its goal drought, but several free kicks through the term cost the side.
Three more goals went the way of the Rams before halftime to see the side leading by 40 points as players took to the sheds.
In the early stages, it looked as though a different Laharum outfit that emerged from the change rooms at half time to what had entered them.
The team was winning contests, kicking to advantage and on a few occasions, the side managed to chain several kicks together and shift the ball up field.
The Demons kicked three goals in the third quarter, and for a moment it looked like the side may be able to play itself back into the game, but, Natimuk United weren't going away quietly.
The Rams surged back into the control as the final break neared, kicking two goals to limit the damage.
Laharum were once again kept goalless in the final quarter, with Natimuk United closing out the game with three final majors.
At the game's end, the score board favoured Natimuk United, 13.11 (89) - 5.7 (37).
Natimuk United's Lachlan Harris top scored for the game, with five goals.
The Rams also saw a 10 goal bag go the way of Cody Maybery in the under 17s fixture.
Rupanyup vs Kaniva Leeor United
The Kaniva Leeor United Cougars have upset the defending premiers, Rupanyup at the Rupanyup Recreation Reserve.
A strong opening quarter favoured the visitors, with KLU kicking two goals to Rupanyup's one top lead at the first break 18-7.
A goalless second quarter saw the Panthers snatch the lead back to hols a one point advantage at halftime.
A change of ends saw the Cougars take control once more in the third quarter, and while Rupanyup snuck back into the lead towards the end of the game, KLU kicked a late goal to seal the victory, 7.9 (51) - 7.4 (46).
Edenhope Apsley vs Kalkee
Kalkee looked set to carry its winning momentum from its previous game when the side raced out to an 11 point lead in the first quarter against the Edenhope Apsley Saints at the Edenhope Football Ground.
But, a goalless second quarter saw the Saints snatch the momentum and create a 29 point swing by half time.
A tight second half saw Edenhope Apsley stretch the margin by one point in each quarter to win 14.6 (90) - 10.10 (70).
Saints forward, Cleve Hughes top scored for the game, with four goals, while Kalkee's Jasper Gunn contributed three goals for his side.
Kalkee's Ryan Holborn, also put in a strong on the day, kicking six goals in the reserve game.
Swifts vs Jeparit Rainbow
The win looked on for the Swifts, as the side led Jeparit Rainbow at halftime, but a strong second half performance for the Storm ended with a conniving win, 18.5 (113) - 12.12 (84).
The Baggies held a seven point lead at the first break, a margin they managed to stretch to nine by half time.
But, the half time break marked the end of the Swifts control over the game, as Jeparit Rainbow stormed into the lead in the third quarter.
The Storm's five goals in the final quarter made in 10 in the second half.
Jeparit-Rainbow's Peter Weir and Javadd Anderson shared top scorer honours with five goals each.
The Swifts showed off its goal scoring options once again, with six players splitting the posts, included debutant Austin Giusa.
Pimpinio vs Harrow Balmoral
While in several games this season, Harrow Balmoral have waited until the second quarter to put the boot in, the Southern Roos weren't waiting about at Pimpinio Sporting Complex.
A nine goal opening quarter saw the visitors leading the Pimpinio Tigers by 50 points at the first break.
While no later quarter saw the Southern Roos do as much damage as the first, the side still added large hauls through each term.
A scoreless fourth quarter was the final nail in the coffin for the Tigers, and the side would finally lose 30.12 (192) - 5.3 (33).
Harrow Balmoral's Simon Close stretched further into the league's top goal scorers list, with a haul of 10 majors.
Noradjuha Quantong vs Taylors Lake
The Noradjuha Quantong Bombers have shown the side is as capable as any at achieving blow out results.
The Bombers hosted Taylors Lake and Quantong Recreation Reserve but kept the visitors goalless in three quarters of football.
With six goals in each of the first three quarters, and seven in the fourth, Noradjuha Quantong walked away from eh field with a dominant win, 25.12 (162) - 2.6 (18).
Brock Orval topped scored for the Bombers, with six goals, while coach, Damian Cameron kicked four and Cam Bruce kicked three.
A strong reserves win saw Dylan Bushby kick eight for the Bombers.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
