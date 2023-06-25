A quick start for the Natimuk United Rams wasn't enough to tame the might of the Laharum Demons in round 10 of the HDFNL at Cameron Oval on Saturday, June 24.
Sitting second place in the HDFNL, Laharum came into this game as heavy favourites, and even with star goal shooter Caitlin Story, leaving the court injured in the first quarter, the Demons were firing on all cylinders.
By the end of the first quarter, Laharum had squashed the early momentum of the Rams young side and built a five goal lead.
Laharum's cohesion as a team shone in this game, as the side gave the Rams few opportunities to turn the ball over.
By half time, the margin was stretched to 10 and by the third quarter break, 15.
A 15 goal fourth quarter saw the Demons bring up 54 goals and win by 21.
Edenhope Apsley vs Kalkee
The Edenhope Apsley Saints have dealt with the challenge of last season's minor premiers, Kalkee convincingly, with a 20 goal win at Edenhope Recreation Reserve.
The Saints started strong, building a four goal advantage by the time the first break rolled around.
Kalkee won the second quarter, bringing the margin down to two goals and fuelling hope the side might end the Saints year long unbeaten run.
But, Edenhope Apsley put the foot down in the third quarter, scoring 15 goals as the side raced out to a 13 goal lead.
Momentum stayed with the Saints in the final term, with the side stretching its lead to 20, and winning, 45-25.
Edenhope Apsley's defensive pair, Shannon Freeman and Emily Burgess shone for the home side, and were named as their side's best.
Jenna Bywaters strong game underneath the rim earned her a best player nod alongside Kalkee teammate Molly Lakin.
Noradjuha Quantong vs Taylors Lake
The Noradjuha Quantong Bombers claimed a dominating win over Taylors Lake at Quantong Recreation Reserve, headlined by goal shooter, Shannon Couch's 47 goals from inside the ring.
Noradjuha Quantong were quick to build it advantage, with the Builder scoring three goals to every on by the Lakers.
A three goal quarter for Taylors Lake put the struggling side 23 goal behind the opposition at half time.
The Lakers held the margin steady in the third, keeping pace with Noradjuha Quantong's 10 goals, but the Bombers soared away again in the final period to finish the game with a 29 goal advantage, winning 59-30.
Noradjuha Quantong Goal Keeper, Stefanie Cooper put in another strong performance for the Bombers and was named alongside Couch as her side's best.
Lilly Weir and Hannah Cook were named best for the Lakers.
Pimpinio vs Harrow Balmoral
While the side didn't come away from Pimpinio Recreation Reserve with the win, the Harrow Balmoral put in a strong performance against, final contenders Pimpinio.
The Tigers posted a 16 goal opening quarter to build a nine goal advantage on Pimpinio's home court.
Harrow Balmoral scored 15 goals in the second quarter, winning the term and bringing the margin down to six goals.
Another tight quarter was played after teams returned from half time, with Pimpinio only pulling one goal further ahead, and one more in the fourth.
At the game's end, Pimpinio had won, 54-33.
Tigers' centre, Emily Hannon and goal keeper Victoria Taylor were named as Pimpinio's best, while Brittany Keller and Febey McClure were named the same for the Southern Roos.
Swifts vs Jeparit Rainbow
Jeparit Rainbow didn't wait around to run away with the game against the Swifts at Stawell's North Park.
The visitors piled on 17 goals in the first quarter while restricting the baggies to three.
A similar story played out in the second quarter, with the Swifts only managing to breach the Storm's defence on four occasions while Jeparit Rainbow posted another 13.
A five goal quarter pushed the Swifts into double figures while the Storm rolled into the 40's.
Nine goals made the fourth the strongest for the Baggies, but Jeparit Rainbow were pulling away.
The final scoreline favoured the Storm, 56-21.
Jeparit Rainbow's Meg Werner was a force inside the ring, scoring 41 goals, however it was Maddison Marra and Penny Fisher who were named the Storm's best.
Kristy Dodds ad Edwina Flackmore were named as the Swifts best.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
