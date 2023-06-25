The Horsham Demons came up against the ladder-leading South Warrnambool Roosters in round 10 of the WVFFL at Horsham City Oval on Sunday, June 25.
With a strong breeze that heavily favoured the netball court end of the ground, the Roosters did most of its damage at the other end.
South Warrnambool kicked four of its seven goals into the breeze.
The full-time score was 2.2 (14)-7.5 (47).
The Roosters led by 17 points at the first change, then 20 at the long break before Horsham fought back in the third term.
Horsham had the majority of territory as Ella Boston and Kayetlan Harris reduced the margin to 14 points at three-quarter time,
South Warrnambool was able to keep the football locked inside its forward half in the final term.
Two late goals increased the margin to 33 points at full-time.
Goal kickers: E. Boston, K. Harris.
Best: H. Nuske, J. Huf, D. Brown, M. Huggins, A. Walter, T. Keyte.
South Warrnambool Roosters 7.5 (47)
Goal kickers: S. Kearney-Knox 3, S. Johnson 2, R. Pickles, C. Smith.
Best: A Johnstone, Georgia-Lee Trudgen, M. Ryan, M. Leris, S. Kearney-Knox, R. Pickles.
The Roosters led at every change and posted an 8.4 (52)-3.3 (21) victory.
Horsham Demons 3.3 (21)
Goal kickers: S. Abbott 3.
Best: L. Weir, A. Milbourne, A. Ison, P. Peters, A. Heard, S. Abbott.
Goal kickers: S. O'Donnell 4, T. Grant 2, M. Jones, K. Noseda.
Best: S. O'Donnell, T. Grant, M. Jones, L. Carson, H. Rooke, G. Schrama.
After a league bye on July 2, the Senior Women travel to Hamilton, and the Under 18s visit Cavendish on Sunday, July 9.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
