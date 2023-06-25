The Wimmera Mail-Times
Horsham defeated by South Warrnambool in WVFFL round 10

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
June 26 2023 - 9:00am
The Horsham Demons came up against the ladder-leading South Warrnambool Roosters in round 10 of the WVFFL at Horsham City Oval on Sunday, June 25.

