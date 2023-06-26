The politicians arguing about whether or not Labor's housing policy goes "far enough" don't seem to understand this is not just a rental emergency; it is a homelessness emergency.
Safe and affordable accommodation is neither a luxury nor a discretionary consumer good.
It is an absolute necessity every Australian should have access to.
It is highly likely that because this is not the case some of our fellow citizens who have reduced to sleeping in their cars, camping in tents in the woods or bedding down on old mattresses under bridges and overpasses will get gravely ill or even die as a result of exposure this winter.
While the cost of heating their homes is a very real problem for millions of Australians right now what about the unknowable number of people who don't have homes to heat?
They are in a very different case to the Coalition and Greens politicians, who have just kicked the social housing can further down the road.
The short answer to the question of whether or not the Albanese government has come up with a flawless solution to the housing and homelessness dilemma is "of course not".
This perfect storm has been brewing for decades.
Mr Albanese knows if he was to propose changing negative gearing or the capital gains tax concessions on the sale of investment properties there would be a backlash. It will be a long time before Labor forgets 2016 and 2019.
That said, to his and his government's credit he is having a go.
The $2 billion "social housing accelerator" announced is a significant investment, especially when coupled with the decision to remove the $500 million cap on spending from the $10 billion Housing Affordability fund.
The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. It's time to let the government get on with the job.
