Farming experts say there is an art to restoring agricultural land back to its original state after blue gum plantations are removed.
Thousands of hectares of plantations have been planted in high rainfall areas in the Green Triangle, the high rainfall border area between Victoria and South Australia, have seen a lot of experimentation.
Another plantation has hit the market with tree harvesting already under way but ready for a new owner to take on the job of "reverting" the land.
Between Hamilton and Horsham is this blue gum plantation at Glenisla on 739 hectares (1802 acres) being offered for sale at $2500 per acre, or about $4.5 million all up.
Glenisla is outside the traditional Green Triangle on the western side of the Grampians.
It can be a costly exercise to remove stumps and apply heavy applications of fertilisers and other soil conditioning to raise fertility again but many contractors are now expert at reclaiming farm land from forestry.
Picturesque Glenisla is nestled between the Grampians and the Black Range on the Henty Highway in a traditionally strong grazing area.
The region has an average annual rainfall of around 500mm.
Harvesting of the 567ha (1400 acre) blue gum plantation is underway, with about 60 per cent already cleared and the balance planned to be harvested by the end of the year.
The balance of the 739ha (1802 acres) is 71ha (175 acres) of light open timber and 91ha (225 acre) of existing pastures.
Agents from Harcourts Horsham say the property has excellent water assets, good boundary fencing and multiple access points.
"Priced at $2500 per acre, it allows you to save on stamp duty but also offers tax deductions whilst you restore the land back to prime agricultural land," agents say.
"This is a great opportunity to secure very productive soil types in a high rainfall grazing and opportunity cropping zone at a very affordable price."
For more information contact Mark Clyne from Harcourts Horsham on 0417 568200.
