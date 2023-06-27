The Nhill Rangers defied their recent form and lowly ladder position to remind the Wimmera Hockey Association that they will play their part in shaping the competition by recording their first win in two seasons.
Significant rain late in the week leading up to the first round of hockey at Yanac this season made the grounds slower than expected, playing havoc with some team's game plans and adding some unpredictability to the matches.
In the Open competition, the Nhill Rangers enjoyed victory for the first time in thirty-four games by defeating the Kaniva Cobras by three goals, highlighting that behind the dominant Yanac Tigers, the remaining teams are relatively even.
In the previous round, the fourth-placed Cobras defeated the second-placed Hurricanes, and this week, the fifth-placed Rangers defeated the Cobras who went into the game three wins ahead.
Adapting to the conditions quicker than the Cobras, the Rangers' forwards controlled more of the play early, but it did take until the shadows of halftime to score only their second goal for the season to go into the long break with a lead.
The Cobras did not yield but kept up the pressure, although the Rangers scored twice more to finish the game with three goals and their first win since round three of 2021.
Currently two wins and a significant goal difference outside the top four, the Rangers face a considerable challenge if they are to climb the ladder in time for the finals, but this result shows they can influence the final positions of those above them.
In the clash of the top two teams, the Yanac Tigers flexed their muscles by defeating a short-handed Horsham Hurricanes, although several younger Horsham players relished the opportunity to step up and take on the competition leaders.
With the Warrack Hoops earning two points from the bye and these results, teams two to four on the ladder are now only separated by four points or one win, and the Rangers are just two wins behind. The Tigers lead the pack by two wins and a healthy goal difference.
Kaniva is yet to concede a goal this season and remains undefeated and on top of the Women's ladder after they overcame the Nhill Thunderbirds by two goals, and the Yanac Women celebrated their first run at home this year by comfortably defeating the Horsham Jets.
One win separates the top two teams, Kaniva and Yanac, who may have already done enough to earn a place in the finals as they are fourteen points ahead of the Jets and Thunderbirds, who currently make up the top four. Warracknabeal is snapping at their heels just half a win further back in fifth place.
In the Under 16 competition, the third-placed Yanac Warriors defeated the competition-leading Horsham Bombers by two goals, and the Kaniva Raiders extended their winning sequence to five matches with a win over the Nhill Leopards and are challenging the Bombers for the top spot on the ladder.
The Wimmera Hockey Association has its last full-competition bye this weekend while several locals take part in the Junior State Championships in Melbourne, which is the last break before a run of seven rounds leading into the finals in late August.
Representing the North West Lightning, Horsham players Hannah Mackereth and Annabell Heal will play in the Under 16 Girls, James Mackereth in the Under 12 Boys, and Paul Mackereth is part of the coaching team for the Under 16 Girls.
Warracknabeal's Ellie Williamson will participate in the Under 14 Girls. Horsham players Riley and Hunter Knoop will play in South West Eagles Under 12 and Under 14 Boys teams, respectively.
