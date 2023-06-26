It was another cold and wet weekend, but it didn't stop memories from being made.
The Wimmera Mail-Times' sports journalists Lucas Holmes and John Hall were out and about again on the weekend, capturing the highs and lows of the sporting action from across the region.
John spent the day in Laharum to be a part of the club's centenary celebrations; while the footballers' day was spoiled by Natimuk United, the netballers got the win on the milestone day.
HDFNL:
Meanwhile, Lucas hit the highway again, this time travelling to Nhill to see the Tigers host Dimboola.
The Roos enjoyed a fruitful day out at Davis Park, at time looking for a three-figure winning margin; however, the netballers were not as fortunate, with the home side winning a thriller, 46-42.
WFNL:
On Sunday, Lucas braved the weather to watch the Horsham Demons take on ladder-leading South Warrnambool Roosters in round 10 of the Western Victoria Female Football League at Horsham City Oval.
While they didn't walk away with the win, the side has plenty of insight on its likely finals opponent.
Almost 30 Wimmera footballers were invited to attend trials for the GWV Rebels to compete in the 2023 V/Line Cup.
The V/Line Cup is Victoria's premier under 15s championship for country footballers; this year it will be held in Shepparton.
