The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

The Wimmera's weekend in sport | June 24, 2023

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
June 26 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was another cold and wet weekend, but it didn't stop memories from being made.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.