Regulator releases final decision on GWMWater's five-year pricing plan

Updated June 27 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 7:00am
How much will you pay for water in the next five years?
The Essential Services Commission has released its final decision on GWMWater's five-year pricing plan, with typical bills in 2023-24 set to decrease by half of one per cent.

Local News

