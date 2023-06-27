The Horsham Rural City Council has endorsed a regional multi-sport feasibility study, which could see the development of a new sporting precinct in the city.
At its June council meeting on Monday, June 26, 2023, councillors narrowly carried a motion to endorse the report.
Councillors Bob Redden, David Bowe, Penny Flynn Robyn Guilline voted for the motion, with councillors Ian Ross, Claudia Haenel and Les Power voting against it.
The council will prioritise the development of an indoor sporting stadium and precinct at College Oval on Dimboola Road, with additional schematic plans for the Haven Recreation Reserve and Dudley W Cornell Park too.
The study estimates the Wimmera Regional Multi-Sport Precinct would cost $56.59 million, with the College Oval development costing $36.6 million.
The Haven Recreation Reserve and Dudley W Cornell Park enhancements would cost $12.27 million and $7.76 million, respectively.
The feasibility study, which began in August 2021, examined the demand and identified potential locations for a regional multi-sport precinct.
After consultation with 13 state sporting associations and analysing population and participation trends, it was concluded that a single precinct of regional facilities needed to be financially viable due to land availability.
The study analysed 10 sites and identified six initial sites for assessment.
However, it was determined that the land required for a regional precinct was unavailable, and a mix of regional, municipal, and local facilities would be necessary to meet current and projected usage.
Instead, a distributed model of new and upgraded facilities was proposed.
Based on the findings, the study recommended that the council endorse the Wimmera Regional Multi-Sport Precinct Feasibility Study and prioritise the development of an indoor sporting stadium and precinct at College Oval.
The study was funded jointly by Sport and Recreation Victoria and the Horsham Rural City Council; Otium Planning Group was engaged to assist.
The financial implications include relying on external grants from state and federal sources and internal funding from the council.
While the records would show a division of 4-3 supporting the project, all seven councillors favoured building new sporting precincts in the municipality.
However, there were differing opinions on how it should be done.
Cr Redden moved the motion, seconded by Cr Power.
"I think this has been a thoroughly researched visibility study," Cr Redden said.
"I think it strikes the right balance and going for a dispersed model, multifunctional sports precinct and not a single location - this appears not to be feasible in the Horsham area."
Cr Bowe said the feasibility study provided valuable insight.
"We must be we must carefully consider these findings and take decisive action for the betterment of our community," Cr Bowe said.
"I encourage the community to take time to review and review the study and provide feedback."
Cr Flynn said the land required for a single-site facility wasn't practical.
"The land required for the precinct of the regional facility was outlined to be 15 hectares ... it would involve a significant expense for us to purchase," Cr Flynn said.
"Analysis revealed that a single precinct of a regional-level facility for multiple sports is not economically feasible for our municipality.
"The required landmass is not available construction costs would be prohibitive, and the local participation numbers both current and projected over the next 10 years would result in the facility not being fully utilised."
Cr Flynn added there was community engagement with the Victorian government via Sport and Recreational Victoria, 13 state sporting associations, 14 land owners and managers, surveys distributed to 40 sporting organisations and 23 schools and consultations with 16 local sporting groups.
"Any further delays in regards to the development of a regional sporting facility will continue to impact the livability, health and well being of the community," Cr Flynn said.
"A decision on the future of sports provision is critical now rather than delaying this into the future, what has been presented to us is future proofed."
Cr Ross said while he is excited to see facilities upgraded, there were concerns.
"Sport in Horsham is a very important part of our culture. Some of the facilities are below standard," Cr Ross said.
"I went to Little Athletics when I was about six at the City Oval, and it was better then than it is now at Dudley W Cornell [Park].
"I have some concerns in relation to the proposal, in that it's piecemeal and ad hoc.
"I had hoped for a bigger and better vision of one precinct that could have taken all the sports with future proofs for 100 years. These plans only go for 15 to 25 years.
"I had hoped we would have a vision where we could span with 100 up and some of the greenfield sites are available if Council use their authority to compulsory acquire."
Cr Haenel supported the position of a single, multi-sport precinct.
"I know the investigation was for a regional level facility being located in a single multi sport precinct. Now with the budget slashed to half we've gone from what was potentially going to be a hero to zero," Cr Haenel said.
Earlier, the councillor questioned why the residents neighbouring Dudley W Cornell Park were not consulted during the feasibility study.
Kevin O'Brien, the council's communities & place director, said it was too early to confer with residents.
"As this is a feasibility study for regional sporting facilities is not a requirement for community engagement with Horsham North residents and abutting residents to occur this stays in regards to proposed sites," he said.
"This engagement will occur once the next stage of planning is carried out."
Cr Power, who reserved his right to speak last, said while he didn't support the motion, the project needed to move forward.
"Two weeks ago... I was in Canberra for a conference for three days and [spoke to] different people," Cr Power said.
"One of those people was the honourable Peter Dutton... and he said 'if you want something go and get it. Don't settle for second best'.
"I really want to see on a regional sports center that will accommodate all our sports, but will put Horsham on the map. We are halfway between Melbourne and Adelaide, and no one seems to get that point."
The two-term councillor said Horsham should aggressively secure funding for significant projects.
"Let's do something about the money thing. We sit in a National Party seat. Do we get anything at any time? Would it be different if it was Labor? Probably not.
"Same with the federal government's same thing. We get little bits and pieces all the time. We don't get a 'Mildura'. We don't get any of the Melbourne suburbs [funding] where they get $10, $20, $30 and $40 million to build complexes. Mildura did - what's the difference between Mildura and us?
"Yes, I know they have another 10,000 people up there. It might be another three hours away from Melbourne, but if we don't stand up we don't say something, we're not ever gonna get it."
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
