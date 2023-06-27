The Wimmera Mail-Times
Horsham council endorses $56.59 million feasibility study

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated June 27 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 12:00pm
While the MCG is a far-fetched dream in Horsham, the local council has endorsed the $56.59 million Wimmera Regional Multi-Sport Precinct feasibility study. File picture
The Horsham Rural City Council has endorsed a regional multi-sport feasibility study, which could see the development of a new sporting precinct in the city.

