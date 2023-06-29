The Rupanyup Panthers host the Laharum Demons at Rupanyup Recreation Reserve for round 11 of the Horsham District Football and Netball League on Saturday, July 1.
"We're starting to find our form a little bit, which is handy this end of the season," said Panthers coach, Georgia Hiscock.
Having sat out round 10 with a bye, the last time Rupanyup's A grade netballers were on court was against Taylors Lake the weekend earlier, Although, the side was missing players.
"The girls handled themselves really well," said Hiscock.
"We had a few people out again, so it was nice to get the win even with a bit of a depleted team."
With Rupanyup's clash with Kaniva Leeor United, who forfeited the 2023 season, falling between the two league-wide byes, the Panthers A grade netballers have had a significantly interrupted five weeks through the middle of the season.
And, Hiscock believes it has made things difficult for the team.
"It's hard for the girls to try and find their mojo," said Hiscock.
Laharum comes into this fixture with a mountain of momentum, the side sits second on the HDFNL ladder and hasn't lost a game since round four.
Hiscock acknowledged the Demons will be a challenge but is confident her team can compete.
"Laharum are a very good outfit and they're definitely going to be extremely tough," said Hiscock.
"We're hoping things just click on the weekend, we definitely have the team to put it to him."
A win for Rupanyup could see the Panthers climb up the league's ladder as high as third, while a loss would leave the side vulnerable to the trailing Pimpinio and Jeparit Rainbow.
Harrow Balmoral vs Edenhope Apsley
Edenhope Apsley will head to Harrow Reserve, as the unbeaten Saints get set to take on the Southern Roos.
While Harrow Balmoral is yet to pick up a win on court in 2023, the side has seen some strong results, with margins shrinking in recent weeks.
The side lost to the Swifts in round nine by nine goals, and Pimpinio in round 10 by only 12 goals.
Although, with the strength the Edenhope Apsley has shown this season, the Saints look like the team to buck the trend.
Edenhope Apsley mammoth unbeaten run is now nearing 420 days and the sides average winning margin this season has been 30 goals per game.
Jeparit Rainbow vs Pimpinio
Pimpinio take on the Storm at Rainbow Recreation Reserve with the result set to directly effect the top six.
The Tigers currently sit in sixth, while the Storm are only two competition points behind in seventh.
And with four competition points going to the game's winner, victory in this match is all the more important.
After a pair of losses against Edenhope Apsley and Kalkee, the Tigers regained the winning feeling by beating the Southern Roos by 12 goals.
Jeparit Rainbow's run into this fixture tells a similar tale, with the side coming back from a round nine loss to Noradjuha Quantong, to beat the Swifts in round 10.
The last time these side's met it was the Storm who came away the with a 16 goal win.
Natimuk United vs Kalkee
Kalkee head to the Natimuk Showgrounds in round 11 to take on the Natimuk United Rams.
The Rams difficult run continues, with the side hot off games against the league leading Edenhope Apsley, and second placed Laharum.
This week it is fourth placed Kalkee.
The Kee's have only suffered three losses this season, with all of them coming against teams in the league's current three teams.
A win for Kalkee could see the side move back up to third, while in defeat the Kee's could fall behind the Rupanyup Panthers.
While Natimuk United is in a tight battle with Taylors Lake for eighth and ninth, a 10 point deficit to the team in seventh means the Rams will need to string several win together to move any further up the ladder.
Taylors Lake vs Swifts
Taylors Lake is set to host the Swifts at Dock Lake Reserve in round 11 in a battle for the HDFNL's lower placings.
The Lakers, currently sitting in ninth having claimed only three wins this season, including one via KLU's forfeit.
The Baggies trail the Lakers by four competition points, and sit in 10th.
A win for the Lakers could see the side move ahead of the Natimuk United Rams while the Swifts need to rely on points percentage to see any upward movement in round 11.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
