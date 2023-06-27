The Wimmera Mail-Times
Blue-green algae warning for Taylors Lake

Updated June 27 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 1:00pm
Blue-green algae warning for Taylors Lake
Blue-green algae warning for Taylors Lake

GWMWater has advised the public to avoid direct contact with water in Taylors Lake after monitoring detected levels of blue-green algae above levels considered safe for recreational use.

