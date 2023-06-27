Blue-green algae warning for Taylors Lake

GWMWater has advised the public to avoid direct contact with water in Taylors Lake after monitoring detected levels of blue-green algae above levels considered safe for recreational use.
People may still boat, sightsee and enjoy other activities at the lake that do not involve direct water contact.
Warning signs have been positioned at major recreational areas around the lake and will remain in place while there are elevated levels of blue-green algae.
GWMWater recommends:
Boiling the affected water will not make it safe to use.
Blue-green algae facts:
Anglers wanting more information please visit - https://vfa.vic.gov.au/recreational-fishing/fishing-locations/inland-angling-guide/special-articles/blue-green-algae
The lake will be monitored regularly and the community will be kept informed of the situation through the media, Facebook and Twitter.
