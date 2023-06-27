Warracknabeal-born basketballer Chloe Bibby made her debut for the Opals in the sides' win against the Philippines on Monday, June 26.
Bibby came off the bench in the Opals first Asia Cup game and stuffed the stat sheet during the 105-34 win.
The forward was subbed in late in the first quarter and wasted not time, nailing a three-pointer after nine second of play.
Bibby ended the quarter with three points, two rebounds and one assist in three minutes of play.
The former Warracknabeal native hit two free throws in the second quarter before she was subbed out.
Bibby returned to play with about three minutes left in the half and hit another three.
It was more of the same in the second half, with Bibby recording another three pointer, two blocks, an assist and a steal.
She ended the game with 11 points - including shooting three from four from the arc - five rebounds, two blocks, two assists and a steal in 15:14 minutes of game play.
Australia plays again Tuesday, June 27 against Chinese Taipei.
The Opals then play 2021 gold medalists Japan on Wednesday, June 28.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
