The Laharum Demons round 11 home game against the Rupanyup on Saturday, July 1 has been moved away from Cameron Oval.
The day's games between the clubs will now be played at Rupanyup Recreation Reserve.
The move is due to the condition of the playing field at Cameron Oval following the Demon's round 10 meeting with Natimuk United during the clubs centenary celebrations.
"They had a lot of rain last Friday night, I was out there for their centenary celebrations on the Saturday morning, and it was very heavy underfoot," said HDFNL chairperson, Rosemary Langley.
"So by the time that all the games had finished, no doubt it had taken a toll on it.
"And Rupanyup is a bit better this weekend, so they've just decided to swap it."
The venue of Rupanyup and Laharum's round 14 meeting on Saturday, July 29, originally scheduled to be held on the Panthers home track the Rupanyup Recreation Reserve, will now be played at Laharum's Cameron Oval.
"There's always a heightened [chance of] injury .... so if they've got the opportunity to play it on a ground that's that's a bit better condition, we as a board didn't have a problem with it," said Ms Langley.
"The two clubs were happy with the change, so we were happy to support it."
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
