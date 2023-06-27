Generous donation from WBH Ladies Auxiliary helps surgical team at Grampians Health Horsham

Grampians Health's new orthopaedic surgeon Dr Ferraby Ling already has a reputation among his Horsham patients for his exceptional skills and thorough consultation.
Now his work will be even more precise thanks to a $40,000 donation from Wimmera Base Hospital Ladies Auxiliary.
The auxiliary has purchased two new operating table attachments - a Spider 2 Limb Positioner and T-Max beach chair positioner - to ensure patients are in the best position possible for their surgery.
Grampians Health Horsham's new theatre manger Jenny Thomson said both the chair and limb positioner attached to the electronic operating table.
"They allow the surgical team to safely position the patient into the best position for the surgeon to be able to carry out the operation," she said.
"These attachments are specific for use in surgery on the arm and/or shoulder and allow their position to be maintained safely throughout the operation."
Ms Thomson said there were very sensitive nerves and ligaments in the shoulder and upper arm.
"This equipment helps us to protect these nerves from being affected during surgery and from potentially delaying recovery after the operation," she said.
"If the surgeon needs to move the arm or shoulder during the operation, this can be done easily using the electric controls of the operating table.
"This means that even a very minor change to the position can be easily and safely done."
The T Max Beach Chair Positioner supports the patient to be in a sitting position which is particularly useful for shoulder surgery.
"The shoulder is sitting in a more natural position which helps with protecting the very large group of nerves that are located near the top of the shoulder," Ms Thomson said.
Wimmera Base Hospital Ladies Auxiliary have already made several considerable donations to Grampians Health Horsham and Dimboola campuses in the past few years but the $38,349 contributed for this equipment is easily the largest amount.
Auxiliary president Denise Queale said the purchase of the surgical equipment rounded off a huge year for her team of hard-working volunteers.
"Particularly those ladies who work at the Opportunity Shop. They've had an extraordinary year and the shop has never been so busy," Ms Queale said.
Each year auxiliary members vote on what equipment they will purchase, guided by a list of needs provided by department managers at Horsham and Dimboola campuses.
"Although we are now part of Grampians Health, it's important for people to understand that our auxiliary's constitution defines that all the money we raise in Horsham is spent on health services for our local community," Mrs Queale said.
"It will always be spent at Horsham or Dimboola."
Wimmera Base Hospital Ladies Auxiliary meets on the first Monday of each month. If you would like to volunteer with them, please contact Denise on 0417 323 912.
