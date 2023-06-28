The Wimmera Mail-Times
TOMRA Cleanaway to establish refund points in Horsham and surrounding regions

June 28 2023 - 10:00am
Residents to benefit from new Victorian container deposit scheme
Residents to benefit from new Victorian container deposit scheme

Residents, community groups, and businesses are set to benefit from the new Victorian Container Deposit Scheme, coming to Horsham later this year.

