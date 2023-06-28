Residents to benefit from new Victorian container deposit scheme

Residents, community groups, and businesses are set to benefit from the new Victorian Container Deposit Scheme, coming to Horsham later this year.
TOMRA Cleanaway will establish refund points in Horsham and the surrounding region at convenient community places including shopping centres, clubs, parks, sporting grounds, and community centres.
Under the new recycling program, locals will be able to collect and recycle eligible bottles, cartons and cans, and receive 10 cents per item in return.
TOMRA Cleanaway General Manager Victoria, Tony Catania said TOMRA was excited to be a part of Victoria's new container deposit scheme.
"We look forward to partnering with local businesses, charities and community groups in Horsham and the surrounding region and the State," TOMRA Cleanaway General Manager Victoria, he said.
"Our machines are quick, convenient, and automated. We want to make it as easy as possible for locals to drop off their containers for recycling.
"For our partners, the benefits of being a refund point host include attracting customers, supporting fundraising for local community groups and charities, and earning extra revenue."
Mr Catania said TOMRA Cleanaway wanted to teach out to community partners to host registered refund points.
"We're very keen to hear from local community groups, businesses, not-for-profit organisations, and commercial operators that would like to be a refund point operator, and partner with us to deliver this very exciting recycling initiative for Victoria," he said.
TOMRA's world-leading Reverse Vending Machine technology will scan and verify each container as it is deposited, and then provide options to the user to either receive the amount through a retail cash voucher, via digital transfer direct to a bank account, or for the amount to be sent as a donation to a nominated charity or community group.
Chair of Clean Up Australia, Pip Kiernan, said container deposit schemes could make a real difference to the environment.
"Local recycling programs around Australia and the world have had great success reducing litter in the environment and increasing recycling rates, while supporting local communities," she said.
"This scheme will generate a purer stream of recyclable materials that can have a second life as inputs to new products, helping to build a more sustainable circular economy."
