Roo-turners day to celebrate Harrow Balmoral's premiership successes

By John Hall
Updated June 28 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 12:00pm
The Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos will celebrate its past premiership successes on Saturday, July 1 with Roo-turners Day.

