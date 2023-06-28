The Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos will celebrate its past premiership successes on Saturday, July 1 with Roo-turners Day.
The club will celebrate the 10 year anniversary of its 2013 A and C grade netball premierships.
Additionally, the club will celebrate the 20 years since its 2003 17 and under netball and under 16 football flags.
Roo-turners is set to be held during round 11 of the Horsham District Football and Netball League at Harrow Reserve, when the Southern Roos will host the club they defeated in the 2003 A grade netball grand final, Edenhope Apsley.
Current HDFNL chairperson, Rosemary Langley, was coach of the 2003 A grade grand final winning Southern Roos.
"That was the first year that Ebonie Salter came to the club, and we had some very talented girls that had just come out of juniors locally," said Langley.
"So it all just happened to fall together in the end."
Harrow Balmoral started that grand final well.
But Edenhope Apsley were the stronger side coming into the game and flexed its strength.
The Roos were looking down and out by half time.
Strong second and third quarter for the Saints put victory within reach.
But, down by seven at three quarter time, Harrow Balmoral didn't quit and the resurgent Roos outfit fought back in the final term to claim a two goal win.
"It was pretty remarkable last quarter by the girls," said Langley.
The Southern Roos expectations were kept low as the side had lost to Edenhope Apsley in both regular season fixtures, as well as the previous year's finals.
"We hadn't expected to get there, we hadn't been the winning team all year." said Langley.
"We're always thinking 'once you're in there, it's anybody's," said Langley.
"But, to be honest, we probably didn't think we could come away with it, so that made [winning] even more exciting."
In the following years, that Harrow Balmoral side would prove not to be a flash in the pan, and by 2016 the side had claimed three premierships in four years.
"For the next couple of years, it was a pretty solid sort of group," said Langley.
"[2013] was certainly the catalyst of the period we were in."
Looking back, Langley says it was the side's versatility that gave the team its edge, while the side also benefitted from a lack of expectations.
"I don't think we had any expectations on ourselves that we had to win, or we weren't going to win," said Langley.
"We just took it as it went along."
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
