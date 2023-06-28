The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Stock your cellars with exquisite Grampians and Pyrenees wines at the Red Series event

June 28 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stock your cellars with exquisite Grampians and Pyrenees wines at the Red Series event
Stock your cellars with exquisite Grampians and Pyrenees wines at the Red Series event

Prepare to embark on a wine-tasting adventure as the highly anticipated Red Series event returns to Ballarat, showcasing the exceptional winemakers and their award-winning creations from Western Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.