Stock your cellars with exquisite Grampians and Pyrenees wines at the Red Series event

Prepare to embark on a wine-tasting adventure as the highly anticipated Red Series event returns to Ballarat, showcasing the exceptional winemakers and their award-winning creations from Western Victoria.
The Red Series brings together 22 of the region's top wineries, providing wine enthusiasts with a unique opportunity to sample a diverse range of exquisite wines.
This year, the event has been extended to two days, giving attendees ample opportunities to indulge in a world-class wine-tasting experience and stock their cellars with remarkable Grampians and Pyrenees wines.
Mark your calendars for July 28-29, 2023, as the Red Series takes place at the historic Mining Exchange building, conveniently located just a short walk from Ballarat's train station.
The venue's warm and inviting ambience, coupled with its heated indoor space, creates the perfect setting to savour and appreciate the outstanding wines on offer.
Renowned for their winemaking history spanning over 160 years, the Pyrenees and Grampians wine regions boast breathtaking landscapes and down-to-earth winemakers.
A special feature of the Saturday afternoon session is the chance to engage directly with the passionate winemakers, allowing guests to deepen their knowledge and appreciation for the craft.
Additionally, Jeremy Clark from Wine Ark will be present at this session to discuss the unique qualities of the region and the exceptional wines produced therein.
Early bird tickets are currently available for $45 (+ booking fee) until July 23, 2023. Each ticket includes a printed glass and a bottle cloth bag, perfect for guests to take home and stock their cellars with the extraordinary wines they discover at the event.
For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.redseries.com.au or contact your host Kirsty Baker on 0413 926539.
