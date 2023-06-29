This month's article describes two private hospitals and the advances in health care over three decades especially in relation to the often-fatal disease, typhoid fever.
Elizabeth Luxford's Private Hospital
Elizabeth Jane Luxford (née Jones) led an interesting life. She was born at sea in about 1830 while her parents were emigrating to New Zealand. At 20, she married Thomas Martin and they raised a family at Dunedin on the South Island.
Around 1859, travelling as Elizabeth Martin, she appears to have left New Zealand for the Victorian goldfields. In 1860, at 30 years of age, she bore a son, William Martin. The father was not listed on the birth certificate.
Forging a life for herself and young William, she became a qualified midwife in Melbourne where she worked for several years.
Possibly to remove her tearaway son from the temptations of Melbourne, Elizabeth established a small private hospital at Murtoa in about 1878. In 1880, at 50 years of age, she married John George Luxford, who held a lease over land at the head of the Victoria Valley in the Grampians.
When they moved to Horsham in early 1883, John relinquished his lease to become a labourer and Elizabeth set up Horsham's first private hospital in rented premises at 4 Dimboola Road, next to the May & Millar Foundry. Here she acted not only as a midwife but treated a variety of other cases such as scarlet fever, diphtheria, typhoid fever and a severely scalded child from Wonwondah.
At the end of 1884 the family moved away from Horsham but returned two years later, renting the old Langlands store on the north-east corner of Hamilton and Darlot streets. Elizabeth again advertised her services as a nurse and midwife saying, "Patients may depend upon the quiet of a comfortable home with all the skill and attention of a duly qualified nurse."
Her husband, John Luxford, was employed by the Horsham Borough as bailiff. Her son, William, now calling himself Luxford, was still in trouble with the law being heavily fined for a street disturbance in 1887. Not long afterwards he moved to Gippsland.
Elizabeth continued with her hospital work, dealing with midwifery cases but also taking in serious cases such as an accidental gunshot wound suffered by Fred Erhardt of Kalkee in April 1889.
In October 1889 a report entitled "Typhoid Fever at Horsham" was submitted to the Horsham Borough Council by Central Board of Health officer, Dr A Shields. Typhoid fever is a bacterial disease hardly heard of today. It thrives in unsanitary conditions and, before the development of anti-biotics, killed about 20 percent of sufferers. In his report, Dr Shields mentioned that typhoid fever was rife in Horsham, a town that had grown too fast for its infrastructure to keep up. Talking about Elizabeth Luxford's private hospital he noted, "about 20 typhoid cases have been received [there] during the first half of 1889".
Little more is heard of Elizabeth Luxford or her hospital. She died in Horsham on 17 April 1892 aged 62. John Luxford continued living in Horsham and died on 18 October 1899 aged 81.
Dora Bourne's Private Hospital
Born in Devonport, Tasmania in 1874, Dora Jane Smith married 25-year-old UK immigrant Frederick Bourne when she was 17. A few years after their first child, Mavis, was born in 1900 they moved to the mainland ending up in rapidly growing Horsham in 1908.
Frederick was an optician and set up his business in Elizabeth Allan's boarding house, 'Hopeville", at about 152 Firebrace Street. Throughout 1908 Dora advertised in the Horsham Times as, "Mrs F. Bourne, Certified Nurse, c/o Mrs Allan Snr, Firebrace St, Horsham".
By May 1909 Dora and Frederick Bourne had moved to a rented house at about 109 Wilson Street and Dora began advertising the house as a private hospital. However, in contrast to the rather laissez faire approach taken when Elizabeth Luxford set up her private hospital in 1883, by 1909 the authorities were much more stringent.
Dora Bourne was asked to register her hospital with the Horsham Borough Council, which she did in early 1910. Certain conditions were imposed such as separate rooms for patients, wall linings to be washable, proper disposal of effluent and special precautions to be taken with infectious diseases.
The Borough's health officer, Dr Read, inspected her premises and found them suitable for two patients. Provisional approval was granted in June 1910 and ratified by the Public Health Department in August.
It appears that Dora Bourne mainly took in midwifery, paediatric and geriatric patients. She was also sometimes called out to attend patients at their homes.
In 1913 Dora found she was pregnant with her second child. Following her daughter's birth in November, the Bourne family returned to Tasmania. Dora Jane Bourne died there on 25 August 1960 aged 86.
