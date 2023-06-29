The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Community/History

Two private hospitals and Typhoid Fever | Our History

By Horsham Historical Society
June 29 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
74 Hamilton Street was Luxford's Private Hospital from 1886-1892. It was Langlands' store until 1868. This photo was taken about 1930, looking north west. Picture supplied by HHS 014088
74 Hamilton Street was Luxford's Private Hospital from 1886-1892. It was Langlands' store until 1868. This photo was taken about 1930, looking north west. Picture supplied by HHS 014088

This month's article describes two private hospitals and the advances in health care over three decades especially in relation to the often-fatal disease, typhoid fever.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.