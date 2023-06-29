In October 1889 a report entitled "Typhoid Fever at Horsham" was submitted to the Horsham Borough Council by Central Board of Health officer, Dr A Shields. Typhoid fever is a bacterial disease hardly heard of today. It thrives in unsanitary conditions and, before the development of anti-biotics, killed about 20 percent of sufferers. In his report, Dr Shields mentioned that typhoid fever was rife in Horsham, a town that had grown too fast for its infrastructure to keep up. Talking about Elizabeth Luxford's private hospital he noted, "about 20 typhoid cases have been received [there] during the first half of 1889".