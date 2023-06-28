9 interesting ways to reuse common household items

Picture by Shutterstock

Reuse, reduce, recycle. We've heard this alliterative injunction so many times that it seems almost like a mantra. Today we're concentrating on the first of the three Rs: reuse.

Tossing old, worn-out, or expired things into the dustbin is a natural instinct. We don't even think about it. True, sometimes there's really no alternative.



But often-more often than most people realise-we throw away things that can still serve a practical purpose, albeit one that is quite different from their original purpose.

Minimising waste is central to combating climate change. And the best way for us, as individuals, to minimise waste is to find ways to reuse things which at first glance appear to be bound for the landfill.



Reusing also saves us time and money (less shopping and less shipping), while compelling us to use our imaginations and think outside of the box.

On that note, here are nine interesting ways you can avail yourself of old and seemingly useless household items and products.

Old newspapers

Old newspapers can be reused in a number of ways. Spread them over the floor when you're engaged in a messy home improvement job like painting or sanding.



Or make a newspaper path through your house when you have labourers coming in and out; that way you spare your floors from dirty bootprints.

If you have cats, place newspapers around their litter boxes in the inevitable event that they miss their target. Newspaper also makes for great packing material when you're shipping something fragile.

And my personal favourite: stuff newspaper into your shoes the next time you get caught in the rain. The paper rapidly absorbs the water and prevents foul odours from developing.

Used citrus

Citrus fruits like lemons and limes are used mainly for culinary purposes, of course, but they're also natural cleaning agents. Hence all of those citrus-scented cleaning products you see in the supermarket.



Don't ditch a lemon peel until you're certain it's absolutley spent. If there's any juice left, squeeze it out and use it to spruce up and freshen your kitchen.

You can also use the rind to garnish cocktails.

Tea bags

Tea bags contain far more tea than most people give them credit for.



When we toss a used tea bag, we're also tossing good unused tea, Unless you're someone who takes their tea very strong, one bag is usually enough for two or three cups.



You can also store a used tea bag in the refrigerator and use it to soothe the skin around your eyes, reducing puffiness and redness while having a moisturising effect.

Old sponges

Once you begin using them, sponges have a pretty short lifespan. You can extend it by putting them in the microwave every so often, which kills germs and bacteria.



Soak the sponge in water and nuke it for two minutes. This will postpone the inevitable for a time, but when that inevitable time comes, don't just throw the sponge away.



Instead, put it in a bag under the sink and keep it for dirtier jobs like scrubbing sinks, toilets, and drains.

Glass jars

Fortunately, most people refrain from throwing glass jars in the rubbish bin. You can recycle them, but you could reuse them instead.



For instance, small jars that once contained jam make perfect (and very durable) drinking glasses. Larger jars can be used as vases or even planters.

Cardboard boxes and tubes

Cardboard is an incredibly versatile item. The cardboard from toilet paper rolls, paper towel rolls, and postal parcels are especially useful in the following ways (and more):

For kindling for a fire

For arts and crafts

As improvised shoe trees

As a guard for young plants and trees

As storage for anything long and narrow, including wires and cords

Old suitcases

Do you have old, beat-up suitcases or other luggage that is no longer fit for travel? Rather than throwing them out, use them for storage or make them into comfy beds for your pets.



Old suitcases are also very handy when you're moving house and need to transport all your belongings.

Plastic bags

As someone who has had cats and dogs, I know the wisdom of saving plastic bags. But you don't need to have kitty litter in the house, or dog poo on the sidewalk, to make use of old plastic bags.



Use them as liners for the dust bins in your bedrooms and bathrooms. Like newspaper, plastic bags can also be used to pad and protect items that you're sending through the post.

Old bed sheets

There comes a time when the sheets you've been sleeping on for years cease to be bed-worthy. They get ragged and worn; sometimes holes develop.



Well, don't throw them out. Use them to protect the floor when you're painting, or drape them over furniture that you're not using to keep off dust and cobwebs.

