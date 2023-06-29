Yesterday the Prime Minister was able to visit Mallee, cutting the ribbon on the Wimmera Riverfront Activation Project in Horsham.
After a false start earlier this month it was good to see the PM outside of the city limits to open a project the Coalition contributed $1.65 million to when in Government.
While in that part of Mallee he could have taken note of the prime farmland his Government is happy to see compromised by the VNI West project.
Farmers have made their feelings known, whether on the ground in the electorate or via their pilgrimage to Canberra.
They have made it clear there is no social licence for the kilometres of transmission lines set to span Mallee farmland, all to serve Federal Labor's Rewiring The Nation plan and pushing its expedited renewables agenda.
That agenda has enabled the Australian Energy Market Operator under order by the Victorian Government to plow ahead with their plans despite inadequate and tokenistic community consultation.
These farmers have made it clear to the Government they are not anti-renewables, but they are against being railroaded into accommodating a project that could have severe ramifications for their livelihoods and Australia's food and fibre sustainability.
While the methods will change going forward, with AEMO Victoria Planner creating Transmission Company Victoria to now "discuss the VNI West transmission project with landholders, traditional owners and the community to understand local concerns as the project moves towards construction", the fact still remains the same.
Mallee people have been vocal and disappointingly disregarded up until now.
The claim is TCV will make sure commitments made to landholders and communities in the early stages are captured and honoured across the life of the project.
But for the many who oppose this project and the way it has been handled - what commitments have been made?
It can only be hoped the Government's eyes were opened when the Prime Minister visited, that this project can't continue on its current trajectory with this level of community discontent.
