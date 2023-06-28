The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Sport/Horsham District League
Football Netball Preview

Pimpinio head to Rainbow to take on in-form Storm | Horsham District Football R11

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated June 29 2023 - 10:30am, first published June 28 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeparit Rainbow's William Hutchison kicks up field against Rupanyup at Rupanyup Recreation Reserve in round eight of the HDFNL on Saturday, June 3. Picture by John Hall
Jeparit Rainbow's William Hutchison kicks up field against Rupanyup at Rupanyup Recreation Reserve in round eight of the HDFNL on Saturday, June 3. Picture by John Hall

The Jeparit Rainbow Storm will host the Pimpinio Tigers at Rainbow Recreation Reserve for round 11 of the Horsham District Football and Netball League on Saturday, July 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.