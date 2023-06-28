The perks of the town's laid-back, country lifestyle will be shared with the nation later this year after TV crews filmed an episode of Country House Hunters Australia in Stawell last week.
Newcomers Rod Morony and Grace Hayes are featured in an upcoming episode of the Channel 9 property series hosted by Catriona Rowntree.
Filming occurred on Friday, June 23, 2023, during a short trip to Ararat and Cressey on June 21 and 22.
Best recognised for her long-standing role on the popular travel show, Getaway, Rowntree said she loved the opportunity to come to towns like Stawell.
"When we started filming Country House Hunters Australia, it was only supposed to be a new show during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're now into a third season with 70 episodes under our belt."
She said it was an opportunity to promote regional and rural Australia when needed most.
"These are people who are searching for their dream home, but the cherry on top is that we also get to promote the country towns as well at a time when regional businesses are crying out for attention," she said.
Mr Morony and Ms Hayes came to Stawell from Queensland and we're blown away by the picturesque location.
"We just loved everything we saw," Ms Hayes said.
"Stawell is such a beautiful town."
On top of looking at three idyllic homes around Stawell, Rowntree filmed a segment with prominent local businessman Llewelyn Clark at Cato Park.
"I promoted Stawell as an amazing town to live and spoke of the richness of the heritage and history here that dates back to the gold rush era," he said.
"Catriona complimented me about how amazing Cato Park is and asked if we utilise it much, of which I affirmed that we regularly make use of the great facilities."
During the segment, Mr Clark spoke to Rowntree about the region's rich gold rush history, the Grampians, wine tourism and the expanding meat processing industry that supports the town.
He also spoke about his family's long affiliations with the town.
"We spoke of my heritage in Stawell, with me being fifth generation and how passionate I am to be raising my two boys - the sixth generation - here too," he said.
"She also got my two young boys, Thomas and Hugh, to be part of the filming."
Mr Clark said Rowntree spent some time browsing through his Clarks Furniture store and commented on its 'oozing' the country feel.
"She was so comfortable to chat with and we were able to speak of how the opportunities in Stawell outweigh the challenges of living in regional Victoria," Mr Clark added.
"After the filming had wrapped up, we continued our conversation over some glasses of red and shared our passion for flying, as she and I are both pilots."
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
