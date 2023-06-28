The Wimmera Mail-Times
Country House Hunters Australia films new episode in Stawell

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated June 29 2023 - 10:24am, first published 9:00am
Ms Rowntree with guests Rod Morony and Grace Hayes. Picture by Ben Fraser
Ms Rowntree with guests Rod Morony and Grace Hayes. Picture by Ben Fraser

The perks of the town's laid-back, country lifestyle will be shared with the nation later this year after TV crews filmed an episode of Country House Hunters Australia in Stawell last week.

