Horsham's own Ace Shack brings MXW back to Horsham for Super Smash Wrestling on Saturday, July 15.
The show will be held in the Horsham Table Tennis Association's Community Centre on the corner of Harriet and Urquhart streets.
All ages are welcome to the event, with organiser and wrestler, Shack, saying MXW shows are tailored to the whole family.
"We've done four events as a company, and they've all been very fast paced and entertaining," said Shack.
"Everybody is welcome to come and have a good night."
This will be MXW's second stand alone show in Horsham, after the company's Slam in 'Sham event in January.
"That was our first live event that we've put on. So it was a big learning curve for all of us involved in it," said Shack.
"I think since that show we've all learned so much, the production's gone up, the quality of the matches has gone up.
"Everything since the first show we did in Horsham has been improved on, I think that's a big thing to look forward to for our next show coming up."
Slam in the 'Sham sold more than 100 tickets the last time MXW was in town.
"We're hoping to get around the same amount this time," said Shack.
MXW has seen considerable success in the months since it started live shows, having put on sold out events in both Ballarat and Mildura.
Returning to Horsham for Super Smash Wrestling means returning to home town crowds for Shack.
"It was very nerve wracking coming out for the first time," he said.
"But seeing family and friends in the crowd, they were all cheering for me, it eased all my nerves.
"It's very surreal getting to wrestle in the place I grew up."
Shack will step into the ring against Will Walker on Saturday, July 15, who was also born and raised in Horsham.
"It's going to be very interesting to see how the crowd reacts," said Shack.
Tickets for the event can be purchased via MXW's Facebook page, through ticketing website, eventbrite, or they are available at the door.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.