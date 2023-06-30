Wimmera Mallee Tourism campaign shortlisted for Mumbrella travel marketing awards

The latest campaign showcasing the Wimmera Mallee region as 'Adventures In A Different Light' has been shortlisted for the 2023 Mumbrella Travel Marketing award.
The application was submitted by Arthur St Digital, who were engaged to lead, develop, and produce a tourism campaign for the Wimmera Mallee region.
A Wimmera Southern Mallee Development spokesperson said it was a tremendous milestone for the region to be shortlisted for the Mumbrella Travel Marketing Awards.
"It proves that rural and regional areas can stand shoulder to shoulder with the industry heavyweights, despite facing the unique challenges in dispelling misconceptions and building market awareness almost from scratch," they said.
"It's a true testament to the incredible potential of our region, of what we can achieve when we push boundaries and think differently, and that remarkable achievements can sprout from unexpected soil.
"We are humbled and excited about the possibilities this national recognition brings."
Under the Best Use of Content category, the award recognises the best work carried out on behalf of brands involved in marketing themselves through the creation of content.
In further collaboration with True South Film, Chris McConville, 4thwall.imaging and Super bold, the campaign presented a series of videos, a suite of photography, a consumer-facing brand update, and the creation of itineraries tailored to specific target market segments; young families, nature enthusiast and young creatives.
A competition was also used as a tool to increase exposure and engagement with the campaign, along with the distribution of postcards for visitors to enjoy.
Additionally, Arthur St created a series of webinars for businesses to develop their digital marketing knowledge and skills. The webinars can be found here.
The campaign was hugely successful, with a reach of over 1.8 million across digital marketing platforms and more than 2000 competition entries through the use of highly targeted advertising across Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Google.
Also shortlisted in the same category are the likes of Tourism Australia, City of Melbourne, and Tourism Western Australia.
The awards will be announced in Sydney on August 17, 2023 following the Mumbrella Travel Marketing Summit.
