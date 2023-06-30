The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Wimmera Mallee Tourism campaign shortlisted for Mumbrella travel marketing awards

July 1 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The latest campaign showcasing the Wimmera Mallee region as 'Adventures In A Different Light' has been shortlisted for the 2023 Mumbrella Travel Marketing award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.