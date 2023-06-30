Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was in Horsham on Thursday to officially open Horsham's $2.45 million Nature Play Park and $3 million Wimmera Riverfront Project.
The projects were jointly funded by Commonwealth - under the then-Coalition government - as well as the Victorian Government and the Horsham Rural City Council.
It was the first visit to Horsham by a sitting PM in eight years, and it was not without fanfare.
Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora and Member for Lowan Emma Kealy were part of the large group of special guests.
Before the PM arrived, Federal Member for Mallee, Dr Anne Webster, and about 40 farmers gatecrashed the celebrations, hoping to speak with the national leader about the VNI West project.
However, a large police presence kept the otherwise peaceful protestors at bay.
Mr Albanese said the Riverfront project will be enjoyed for generations.
"There's something about Australia and the egalitarian ethos we have," he said.
"Our public spaces are so important. We're social beings. We want to gather and have barbecues. This facility highlights the beauty of the river. This is truly a beautiful city."
The Prime Minister apologised for forcing the council to reschedule the opening; nevertheless, he was glad to visit the city finally.
"We arrived a bit early today ... so I went for a walk through the city. I had a chat with many of the locals," he said.
"One of the great honours I have is to go out and ensure I am the Prime Minister of the whole country. That means going to the the cities but also the regional cities and towns."
Mr Albanese was scheduled to visit Horsham on Wednesday, June 7; however, inclement weather conditions across central and western Victoria grounded Mr Albanese in Canberra.
Horsham Rural City Council Robyn Guilline said Stage one of the Riverfront activation project was only possible with resounding support from numerous government departments.
"On behalf of the people of the Wimmera, we sincerely thank Sport and Recreation Victoria and Regional Development Victoria for their important investment in our region, likewise the Federal Government for its support," Cr Guilline said.
"Indeed, we are tremendously honoured to have had Prime Minister Albanese visit our regional city to open the Riverfront Activation Project and the Nature Play Park.
"Seeing the riverfront projects open today proves that community engagement and having a long-term vision is the best way to attract the attention of higher levels of government."
Earlier in the day, the mayor and council chief executive Sunil Bhalla spoke with Mr Albanese about the city's assets, which the council is seeking federal government support to upgrade.
"We were very appreciative of the time that the Prime Minister was able to spend with us today," Cr Gulline said.
"He has given us some excellent feedback and was genuinely interested in the development of our regional city."
Mr Bhalla said the council welcomed the recently announced additional funding in Phase 4 of the Federal Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program (LRCI).
Escalating safety concerns forced the Prime Minister to leave before official photographs could be taken.
Enthusiastic attendees mobbed the Labor leader for pictures after official speeches; unfortunately, he was harassed by several individuals as he made his way through the crowd.
Australian Federal Police members then escorted the prime minister into a car which left promptly.
North-west Victorian farmer Glenden Watts travelled to Horsham from Charlton to speak with the PM.
"We came across today to raise some awareness," he said. "There needs to be a senate inquiry. It's his government that's pushing this through."
Mr Watts said a large police presence stopped him and protestors from speaking directly with the Prime Minister.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
