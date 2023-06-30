Corey Taylor will have his second stint in the Seniors when he lines up for the Rats in round 11 of the WFNL on Saturday, July 1.
Taylor has kicked 35 goals in his five matches in the Reserves since being omitted in round three.
He replaces Jordan Cox, who was stretchered off with a knee injury in the round nine win over the Roos.
Daniel Mendes and Thomas Cousins are also back in Ararat's lineup.
The Burras have made two changes for its match against Stawell at Minyip Recreation Reserve.
With the GWV Rebels having a bye, defender Oscar Gawith returns, Caeleb Leith is the other change.
Burras leading goal kicker Nicholas Caris will miss the clash, as does Brylie Cameron.
The Roos have made one change following its round nine victory over local rivals Nhill.
Dylan Landt returns to Dimboola's midfield rotation for his fourth match in 2023.
Landt replaces Zane Thomson, who has shared his time between the Seniors and Reserves this season.
On Sunday, July 2, eyes will be on Coughlin Park for the clash between the Saints and Demons.
The third-placed Saints have made one change to its round 10 side.
Tom Vincent has only missed the round 10 victory of Warrack and replaces Andrew Taylor in 21.
Cody Frizon has been rewarded for consistent from in the Reserves and will play his first game in the seniors for the Demons in round 11.
Jack Lord missed Horsham's tight loss to the Burras and returned to the side.
Sid Hernon will line up for his third match in the Seniors as Horsham's third and final change.
Check out the round 11 preview of the WFNL HERE
Ararat Rats
Ins: Corey Taylor, Daniel Mendes, Thomas Cousins.
Outs: Sam Summers, Jordan Cox, Ryan Heard.
Lineup: Henry Shea, Ben Taylor, Tom Williamson, Matthew Spalding, Corey Taylor, Baydn Cosgriff, Daniel Mendes, Sonny Kettle, Tom Mills, Jack Ganley, Kade Bohner, Jake Robinson, Jacob Bates, Robert Armstrong, Ethan Summers, Thomas Cousins, Flynn Toner, Cody Lindsay, Luke Spalding, Liam Arnott, Bailee Turner.
Dimboola Roos
Ins: Dylan Landt.
Outs: Zane Thomson.
Lineup: Jonathon Ross, Jackson O'Neill, Jack Landt, Ben Miller, Dylan Landt, Ryan Bell, Matthew Rosier, Aisea Raikiwasa, Simon Nuske, Scott Polycarpou, Thomas O'Dwyer, Will Barber, Sam Godden, Harper Harradine, Elliot Braithwaite, Darcy Dubois, Evan Hunter, Hayden Walters, Patrick Lindsey, Lachlan Mackley, Will Griffiths.
Read more: Ex-Demon named in interleague clash
Horsham Demons
Ins: Sid Hernon, Jack Lord, Cody Frizon.
Outs: Jayden Scott, Tyge Nelson, Jack Dalziel.
Lineup: Bailey Nelson, Tyler Blake, Brodie Mines, Allistair McKinnon, Rory Motton, Billy Carberry, Rhys Barber, Sam Bigham, Brody Pope, Bradley Hartigan, Jordan Motton, Ben Lakin, Sid Hernon, Zak Smith, Benjamin Janetzki, Jeremy Kemp, Harrison Combe, Hudson Hair, Jack Lord, Cullen Williams, Cody Frizon.
Horsham Saints
Ins: Tom Vincent.
Outs: Andrew Taylor.
Lineup: Angus Martin, Patrick Knott, Gage Wright, Jackson Davidson, Sam Clyne, Daniel Rees, Jordy Keyte, Jarrod Garth, Will Brennan, Jacob O'Beirne, Tom Vincent, William Taylor, Codi Kenny, Max Bryan, Connor O'Beirne, Cody Bryan, Daniel Ervin, Becker Irwin, Will Tickner, Matthew Brown, Mitch Martin.
Minyip Murtoa Burras
Ins: Caeleb Leith, Oscar Gawith.
Outs: Brylie Cameron, Nicholas Caris.
Lineup: Jye Walter, Jae McGrath, Corey Morgan, Luke Chamberlain, Nic Ballagh, Tanner Smith, Charlie Penny, Caeleb Leith, Will Holmes, Logan Petering, Timothy Mackenzie, Tyler Pidgeon, Lachlan Johns, Mitch Johns, Lachlan Jordan, Oscar Gawith, Luke Fisher, Jordan Delahunty, Warwick Stone, John Delahunty, Mackinnon Rogers.
Read more: Powerline protestors force PM to leave
Nhill Tigers
Not yet announced.
Read more: Catriona Rowntree, TV crews spied in region
Stawell Warriors
Not yet announced.
Warrack Eagles
Not yet announced.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.