West Wimmera Shire Council adopts 2023-24 budget

West Wimmera Shire Council has adopted its 2023-24 budget and annual plan.
The council endorsed both documents at an unscheduled meeting on Wednesday.
Mayor Tim Meyer said roads were a big focus of this year's budget.
"We know as councillors, roads are the main concern residents have and they want to see the council spend more money on upgrading our road network," he said.
"That is why roads are a priority in this year's budget."
Cr Meyer said the budget also prioritised the renewal of large assets, including drainage and shire-owned buildings.
"We plan to make a positive impact on meeting maintenance and renewal requirements of the council's assets," he said.
Cr Meyer congratulated his fellow councillors, as well as the council staff, on an excellent budget that would serve the community well over the next year.
"To achieve a balanced budget is an outstanding effort and well done to everyone involved," he said.
"I look forward to the year ahead."
The 2023-24 budget has a total income of $27.632 million and a total expenditure of $27.316 million.
The capital works program will be $11.71 million.
The council's roads and infrastructure network remains top priority for the capital works program, with more than $5.75 million allocated towards road upgrades, renewals, and maintenance, as well as for new road projects.
The 2023-24 budget includes a rate increase of 3.5 per cent as per the State Government's Fair Go Rates system.
Both the 2023-24 budget and 2023-24 annual plan are now available to view on the council's website at www.westwimmera.vic.gov.au.
