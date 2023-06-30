HDFNL round 11 teams: Rup's Rebel returns, Kee's lose ruck

Kalkee's senior football coach and first choice ruckman Doug Grinning has been left off the side's team list.
Alexander McRae who before round 10 had not played since being named best player in the Kees opening two rounds, is also absent for the Kees list.
Pimpinio ruckman Reece McNally returns to the Tigers list after missing round 10, while Liam Jakobi, who has been named best player five times this season, is excluded.
The Swifts have gone for consistency this weekend with only one change from the side that controlled the first half of football against Jeparit Rainbow in round 10.
Kaniva Leeor United's Lucas Cole returns to the Cougars team list having missed round 10, while Hamish Bennett is missing.
Noradjuha Quantong biggest change is James Hallett returning to the side's list for round 11, he has been named best player in his 16 most recent games for the Bombers.
Check out the HDFNL round 11 matchups HERE
Trae Martin returns to a Taylors Lake side that is once again without the Lakers coach, Kyle Pinto.
Rupanyup has seen several changes to its team list in round 11, Elliot Kelly is one of five omissions from the team that took to the field in round 10.
But, with the GWV Rebels on a bye this weekend, the Panthers do see Connor Weidemann return to the field in blue and red.
Natimuk United has made minimal changes to its line up, with Ben Garwood and Taj Payne stepping back into the seniors side after short stints in the Rams' reserves.
For Edenhope Apsley, Jesse Iese and David McLeish return to the list, having both missed round 10.
Read also: Ex-Demon named in interleague clash
Ins: Jesse Iese, David McLeish
Outs: Lewis Thompson, Thomas McDonnell, Declan Robinson, Ben Campbell
Line-up: Ben McIntyre, Jesse Iese, David McLeish, Adam Hood, Bernard Kealy, Clint Rokebrand, Tim McIntyre, Josh Roman, Corey Williams, Daniel Obst, Harrison Evans, Lleyton Robertson, Boyd Packer, Josh La Rocca, Nathan Witherow, Cleve Hughes, Ben Campbell, Corey Barrett, Jak Ryan
Not yet announced
Read also: Powerline protestors force PM to leave
Ins: Nicholas Yarran, Thomas Long, Thomas Schumann, Trent Burgoyne, Jake Parry, Benjamin Smith
Outs: Matthew Thomas, Thomas Clarke, Javadd Anderson, Antonio James, Charles Wild, Jordan Leach
Line-up: Nicholas Yarran, Simon Clugston, Lucas Edelsten, Daniel Batson, Xavier Oakley, Peter Weir, Thomas Long, Thomas Schumann, Lewis Cocks, Matthew Synoradzki, Ashley Clugston, William Hutchison, Murphy Leach, Justin Cozens, Jake Parry, Scott Driscoll, William Batson, Benjamin Smith, Zachary Pietzsch, Braxton Ah Mat
Ins: Aiden Richardson, Matt Nield, Ryan Holborn
Outs: Doug Grinning, Jake Mills, Alexander McRae
Line-up: Isaiah Adams, Zavier Hobbs, Louis Papst, Hamish Exell, Simon Hobbs, Karl Campbell, Luke Byrne, Aiden Richardson, Ben Lawson, Brodie Pitt, Jacob Harris, Patrick Mills, Jasper Gunn, Louis Beddison, Jakob Butcher, Daniel Launer, Jayden Kuhne, Deacan Campbell, Matt Nield, Ryan Holborn Justin Williams.
Read also: Catriona Rowntree, TV crews spied in region
Ins: Lucas Cole, Charles Hickman, Matthew Hicks
Outs: Koby Goodlet, Jacob Verrall, Hamish Bennett
Line-up: Lochlyn Hahne, Tyson Mitchell, Dylan Munn, Jeremy Nunan, Liam Vivian, Lucas Cole, Dylan Natt, Billy Shanks, Billy King, Lachie Jones, Jonty Brown, Charlie Maddern, Beau Nunan, Jock Maddern, Charles Hickman, Oliver Hickman, Mason Hein, Matthew Hicks, Luke Shalders, Luke Bennett, Patrick Munn.
Not yet announced
Ins: Taj Payne, Ben Garwood
Outs: Mitch Riddell, Ned Glascott
Line-up: Jonathan Lovel, Jarred Combe, Callum Cameron, Todd Stevenson, Lachlan Harris, Kaiden Sudholz, Nathan Koenig, Matthew Lee, Adam Coutts, Jordan Smith, Liam Klowss, Kyah Wilkinson, Josh Pekin, Zachary Smith, Xavier O'Brien, Jesse Wilkinson, Alex Baker, Coby Mines, Kyal Murray, Taj Payne, Ben Garwood.
Ins: James Hallett, Jason Kerr, Dylan Bushby
Outs: Cam Bruce, Michael Phelan, James Gregg
Line-up: Heath Schulz, Declan Bushby, James Hallett, Riley Dunlop, Jason Kerr, Jack Vague, Zachary Kelly, Brock Orval, Wade Francis, Zane Batson, Brayden Culhane, Damian Cameron, Dylan Busby, Jayden Besford, Nigel Kelly, Ash Lawson, Brandon Ellis, Alex Ross, James Gregg, Levi Mock. Brodie Hausler, Ben Scott
Read also: HDFNL venue change for Laharum, Rupanyup
Ins: Reece McNally, Zachary Hamerston, Tim Winfield, Mitchell Fromm
Outs: Liam Jakobi, Dylan Avery, Thomas Baker, Brayden Webb
Line-up: Corey Quick, Keegan King, Mackay Baker, Nick Groves, Dylan Bates, Reece McNally, Jason Westley, Matthew Jorgensen-Price, Brock Hamerston, Dylan Arnott, Jack Baird, Darcy Conlan, Noah Jacobsen, Charlie Gardner, Mitchell Fromm, Zac Filcock, Dylan Thomas, Jordan Barnett, Braydon Witney, Tim Winfield
Ins: Cam Weston, Ryan Timmins, Connor Weidemann, Tom Arthur, Angus Burns
Outs: Daniel Schaper, Blake Turner, Jimmy Finnigan, Elliot Kelly
Line-up: Daniel Schaper, Blake Turner, Jimmy Finnigan, Bill Hansen, Braydon Ison, Jacob Christie, Cooper Reading, Mitchell Gleeson, Oliver Timms, Charlie Taylor, Jordan Weidemann, Ty Maher, Lachlan Weidemann, Elliot Kelly, Christopher Schaper, Jakob Davis, Blake Downer, Scott Niewand, Alby Kingston, Max Sudholz
Ins: Mack Padley
Outs: Nicholas Pickering
Line-up: Kobe Lowe, Bourke Nicholls, Thomas Cairns, Benjamin Leong, Angus Murray, Liam Scott, Tallis Miles, Joseph Martin, Jack Cann, Noah Stirling, Brett Hargreaves, Andrew Baker, Nicholas Pickering, Zak Varley, Mack Padley, Cameron Wickham, Scott Carey, Matthew Healy, Jesse Galea-Portelli, Zac Armer, Austin Giusa, Seth Blake
Ins: Trae Martin, Tristan Rayes, Geordi Astrides
Outs: Kyle Pinto, Christopher Fletcher, James Dixon
Line-up: Ryan Gebert, Marc Davey, Matthew White, Trae Martin, Billy Finnigan, Koby Westerland, Angus Atchison, Hunter Campey, Max Kamstra, Connor Healy, Thomas Clugston, Arjai Johnston, Justin Beugelaar, Beau Monaghan, Jake Parfett, Tristan March, Nathan Hayden, Tristan Rayes, Mathew Millward, GTeordi Astrides, Samuel Kamstra
For the latest in HDFNL news from across the league, click HERE
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.