When the kids come home to visit | A Mum's World

With our two eldest daughters living and studying in Melbourne full time now, we get excited when we know they are on their way home...kind of.
I know that the fridge will be raided, the washing machine hijacked, the driveway blocked and the whole house littered with their belongings.
Last week though, it was perfect when 'Bun Bun the middle one' came home while I was enjoying school holidays, because I had the necessary time to shop and cook for her, the energy to pick-up after her and the strength to move all the cars so I could get out of the driveway.
Our middle daughter washed her car, her clothes and her toilette bag as she prepared for a weeklong road trip with her student residence cohort, touring regional Victoria and spending lengthy nights on loungeroom floors in sleeping bags.
In preparation, I fed her steak and roast vegetables with some of the last of mum's preserved peaches with custard for dessert, then rich beef cottage pie and fresh bread followed by a cheese and fruit platter.
My husband was not ignorant of the fact that the standard of his table stepped up a notch during these two evenings, and he wondered out loud whether she should come home more often if that would elicit meals of such a high steak content.
My youngest daughter and I wondered out loud if we tended to disagree.
We have realised that with her two big sisters away, Tiani and I have settled into our own little routine as a family of three. My baby girl and I have spread ourselves out and taken over a couple of extra bedrooms -when we feel like it.
Daughter number three is particularly fond of scattering her make-up kit all over the floor of her sister's room as she completes her visage with the upstairs bathroom completely her own domain.
Having a much taller big sister come home and demand her space back is a little off putting.
'Bun Bun' definitely shook up our quiet life. She chose awful shows on the telly, played loud music and forced us all to stay up way too late trying to finish a jigsaw puzzle which made us all get the giggles.
We love her.
