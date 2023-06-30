The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

When the kids come home to visit | A Mum's World

By Yolande Grosser
July 1 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yolande Grosser. File picture.
Yolande Grosser. File picture.

With our two eldest daughters living and studying in Melbourne full time now, we get excited when we know they are on their way home...kind of.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.